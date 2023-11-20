BTS member Jeon Jungkook, or Jungkook, is making waves following the release of his debut studio album, Golden. After wrapping up the whirlwind promotional spree of his inaugural album, JK held his Golden Live on-stage concert in Seoul, which saw his fans, known as ARMY, flocking in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the global icon. During the concert, he also interacted with the audience and won them over with an adorable shout-out to his mother.

There ain’t no Monday blues for Jungkook, who earlier today won the title of Best K-pop song for his chartbuster track, Seven feat. Latto, at the Billboard Music Awards. His win further establishes him as the reigning global artist in the current pop-setting, as he continues to break records right, left, and center, with his new single, ‘Standing Next To You’.

Recently, in a chat with Jimmy Fallon, the BTS Maknae (youngest member of a group) revealed that the title, Golden, for his maiden solo project, was inspired by his mother, who dreamt of gold while she was pregnant with him. He also revealed that it was BTS’ leader, RM, aka Namjoon, who frequently addressed him as the Golden Maknae of the group, bringing the name into common practice for other members and ARMY.

During his concert in Seoul, Jungkook gushed about his album Golden and shared many insight with his fans. He also surprised his fans with the announcement that his mom was also present in the audience. As everyone cheered, he turned the mic towards fans and said, “Say it one more time. My mom is here. ‘ Thank you, mother.’ My mom will like that. There’s the golden rain dream, and RM gave me the nickname ‘Golden Maknae’. To every moment till now has been golden.”

Meanwhile, Jungkook also sang Magic Shop during the concert, sending ARMY on a nostalgic trip as they wait for the Bangtan Boys to reunite in 2025.

When a fan yelled, “You’re my life,” Jungkook replied, “I’m your life? You really are my life; you can’t be excluded from it. Everything else can disappear, just not the army! I’m more thankful.”

In a surprising turn of events, RM was also in attendance at the concert and praised Jungkook saying, “Your mom and dad must be proud. The other members all shoot today, and I’m the one who gave him the nickname! I had to come. He’s our youngest, but I learn so much from him.

Jungkook had recently hinted at a potential world tour but added that he would first like to include more songs in his discography for an enriching experience. Meanwhile, in other updates, Jungkook’s ‘Standing Next to You’ has become the fastest solo song by a K-Pop soloist to exceed 100 million streams on Spotify.

