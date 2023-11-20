The year 2023 is surely a blessed one for the Korean entertainment industry. While several K-dramas made their way to viewers’ hearts, some stars revealed that they were expecting a little happiness in their homes. The Dali & Cocky Prince actress Hwang Bo Ra also recently announced her pregnancy with her husband Cha Hyun Woo, and her fans cannot keep calm.

Bo Ra is a South Korean actress who has been in the industry for the past two decades. She is known for appearing in various K-dramas, such as My Girl, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Love Rain, Vagabond, Crash Course in Romance, and more.

Hwang Bo Ra enjoys a following of over 200K on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her life. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a collage of a sonogram picture featuring her baby. Alongside the beautiful photo, the What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim star penned a lengthy note as she expressed her happiness. She revealed that she tied the knot last year and now God has blessed her and her husband with a baby angel.

The Vagabond actress gave her fans a quick update about her life post-marriage and wrote, “After I met my husband and got married, I’ve been living a happy life as we bicker, seeking more affection from one another. But I never thought that there would be greater happiness than this.” Hwang Bo Ra added how she is excited to embrace motherhood and added that she has never felt the love she has been feeling at the moment. She added, “My little angel, Oh Deok (baby’s nickname), who taught me what it is like to love someone like they are my own body before I knew I was going to become a mother. Thank you for coming to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 황보라 (@pinggumama)

Reacting to the piece of happy news, Bo Ra’s fans congratulated her. One of them wrote, “So so congratulations and blessings,” while another penned, “Congratulations Boraya. Your happiness will get bigger and bigger from now on. I hope you grow up healthy and have a healthy delivery.”

A third one wrote, “God bless your family with much happiness. Congratulations on the baby!!”

Hwang Bo Ra tied the knot to Cha Hyun Woo in November last year after dating him for a pretty long time. Their wedding was no less than a dream, as she even shared some pictures on social media. For the unversed, Cha Hyun Woo is the CEO of Walk House Company and the son of notable actor Kim Yong Gun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 황보라 (@pinggumama)

