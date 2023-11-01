The South Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In have a piece of good news for all their fans. The two stars have revealed that they are expecting their first baby and added how they feel blessed and even revealed when the baby is due. The couple has been dodging pregnancy rumors for a long time and recently revealed that they are expecting. Fans, scroll down to check what their official statements said.

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In were in the news when they opened up about their relationship in 2021. The reason behind the controversies surrounding the couple was Da In’s stepfather, who was accused of financial fraud that affected many families. He even went to jail several times. On the other hand, Seung Gi was himself a victim of a scam by his previous agency, which he once sued. Fans were worried that Seung Gi would be a member of a family that has a criminal background despite his experience of dealing with a big scam.

The month of November indeed began on a good note for Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s fans as the couple recently announced their pregnancy. As per Soompi, the Vagabond star’s agency, Human Made, released a statement in which they mentioned how the K-drama star’s family is blessed with a precious life. The singer-actor is currently “cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year. We hope you will send warm blessings and support to Lee Seung Gi.”

On the other hand, Lee Da In’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, wrote how grateful they are to see fans’ love for the actress. They added, “Currently, actress Lee Da In is preparing to welcome the blessing that will arrive in February of next year, prioritizing her health and stability,” announcing the due month of the baby. They further asked fans to bless the couple for their new journey as they are set to embrace parenthood.

For the unversed, Lee Seung Gi and the Hwarang: The Poet Warrior actress allegedly began dating in 2020 after they bonded over their love for K-dramas and golf. The two made their relationship in 2021 as their respective agencies confirmed their unison. In April earlier this year, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony. Pregnancy rumors followed their wedding ceremony, but the couple kept dodging them.

On the work front, Lee Da In is currently starring in the hit K-drama My Dearest alongside Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun-jin.

