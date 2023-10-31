2022’s one of the most popular K-dramas, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, left us with traumatized and heartbroken feelings, as the main lead couple, Baek Yijin (Nam Joo-hyuk) and Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri), ended up parting ways from each other even though they had an immense amount of love for each other showing that only love isn’t enough to sustain in a relationship. The series might have left us crying, but it seems the actors who played the role are finally officially dating in real life.

Shocked? Yes, we are too. Scroll ahead to check out the video clip that shows they might have been dating each other in a low-key way. It seems the K-town has found a new couple to keep their focus on after the dramatic breakup between BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun.

In other news, the K-drama Twenty-Five Twenty-One caught the audience’s wrath as they thought the series glorified the relationship between a minor and a major. However, later, Kim Tae-ri clarified it and even apologized to the audience on behalf of the cast and makers.

Now, coming back to Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri’s relationship rumors. Ever since the actors portrayed their characters Baek Yijin and Na Hee-do in the series, their massive fanbase and the audience have been shipping and simping about the two to date each other. And a recent viral video shared by aa.pixiee on Instagram shows that the two of them have been officially dating for a while.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐻 (@aa.pixiee)

While a lot of people are extremely happy and cannot believe this might actually happen, the other lot of people are not ready to accept their relationship as they think it’s not possible. One wrote, “If this is true then this will heal our 2521 trauma..😭😭✨”

Another one penned, “If this is true 🙌❤️they could not be together in the drama but IRL they makin it happen,” while another commented, “2521 in parallel universe 😭💞”

Others pointed out that Nam Joo-hyuk is still in the military, and it’s not possible for the actor to be in a relationship now. “He came back from the military service??? Coz idk,” one of them wrote. Another commented, “Bro..he is in the military so who is spreading the rumors??😭🤣🤣🤣” A fan wrote, “He’s literally in the military 💀”

Years ago, Nam Joo-hyuk had once led the headlines for his relationship reports with his Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo co-star Lee Sung Kyung. However, their relationship didn’t last, and they ended up parting ways. One of the fans mentioned that in the video clip and wrote, “Two days ago i saw he broke up with that actress from Weightlifting Fairy.” Another comment can be read as, “Noo….I prefer him with Kim bok joo I mean lee sung kyung 😭🥀”

Well, there has been no confirmed statement regarding Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk’s relationship from either of their agencies, so we don’t think it’s true, but what’s wrong with giving a little wind to the rumors? Who knows, it might turn into something fruitful.

