Song Hye Kyo always manages to cast her magical spell with her impressive visuals, which she perfectly compliments with her fashionable sartorial choices. The actress recently took to her Instagram account to drop some new pictures in a stunning black-and-white ensemble, looking like a Belle of the Ball.

SHK has proved her mettle with a score of K-dramas but her critical success came with Netflix hit ‘The Glory’ which saw her seeking revenge from her bullies in a grittling tale. Song also won the first Daesang of her career for The Glory, becoming the only female celebrity to take the top honor. In her acceptance speech, the actress said that she would like to appreciate herself for the first time in her life for doing a good job, and we wish she would give herself much more credit going forward.

Song Hye Kyo has also garnered negative criticism on numerous occasions for her personal life since her divorce from her Descendants of the Sun co-star Song Joong Ki. She has also been linked with Hyun Bin who is now married to Son Ye Jin, and most recently, the actress was associated with Lee Min Ho who has gone on to records to term her as his ‘ideal type’.

Despite hogging negative criticism for her personal life, Song Hye Kyo manages to thrive on the personal front and recently served a masterclass on how to ace fall fashion with her elegant look. Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Song shared a score of pictures looking like a goddess in a revealing tie-neck white top with a revealing plunging neckline. She teamed the top with a black A-line floor-sweeping skirt, which gave her a look of a very Cinderella-coded touch.

The Full House actress accessorized her fit with a statement diamond neck-piece and watch. Her half-tied hair with slightly off-the-center parting cascaded down her shoulder, perfectly framing her face.

In case you thought Korean glass skin was a myth, you would want to take a look at Song’s spotless complexion with a radiant glow. In an interview earlier, SHK revealed that she does not trust any face wash but instead follows a milk-wash routine for her spotless skin. She also swears by masking, which keeps her skin hydrated and rejuvenated.

Song Hye Kyo’s soft make-up included winged eyeliner, a dewy base, blushed cheeks, and strawberry lips. Check out below:

