Rowoon is currently on a roll. The SF9 singer – who announced a break from group activities last month, is currently active on the acting front. After smash-hit Destined With You alongside Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon is back with another drama, The Matchmakers, which has opened to rave reviews from the K-drama community.

The Matchmakers, featuring Rowoon and Cho Hi Hyun, has garnered eyeballs for its unique concept while drawing a comparison with Mr. Queen as both are romantic comedies, contrary to political thrillers, which historical dramas are known for. Mr. Queen (2020), featuring Shin Hye Sun, Kim Jung Hyun, and Seol In Ah is one of the most critically acclaimed historical dramas, which was lauded for its refreshing storyline and chemistry between the main leads.

The Matchmakers follows a handsome young man who grabs eyeballs by securing first position in the state examination. Thanks to his charisma, he gets picked to become the princess’s husband but during their wedding ceremony, the royal dies under unforeseen circumstances, making the young man the most unfortunate man. While fighting with destiny, he meets a widow who works as a matchmaker and also a peddler of women’s items like cosmetics and accessories. The two, bound together by trauma, set on an adventure together, bearing the title of ‘The Matchmakers’ as they vow to get older single men and women to marry.

The KBS drama, Directed by Hwang Seung Gi of Into the Ring fame, and written by Ha Soo Jin, known for Sell Your Haunted House, The Matchmakers premieres on Monday and Tuesday. According to Nielsen Korea, Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun’s new historical rom-com premiered with an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent, however, it’s nowhere close to Mr. Queen which opened with an average nationwide rating of 8.0 percent.

Meanwhile, fans took to the Reddit community ‘r/KDRAMA’ to discuss the premiere episode of the much-anticipated historical drama. Many were impressed with Rowoon’s comic timing, who has already hit it right out of the gate with his funny one-liners in Destined With You.

“How and when did Rowoon develop this amazing comic timing?! He was super funny in DWY and is even better here!” one user wrote.

“Ready for the Rowoonaissance to continue,” added another fan.

“I know!!! I’ve always adored him but for a moment I questioned if we were just seeing the true identity of Rowoon because it’s so natural! I’m digging all of the scenery and details. It’s very beautiful so far,” another user wrote.

“He is made for comedy! The way he got all flustered and curious about the adult book had me howling. The little things he did like trying to grab the bookseller’s sleeve when he left him alone with SoonDeok,” added another Redditor.

Meanwhile, drawing comparisons between Mr. Queen, one fan wrote, “I hope we get a drama like Mr. Queen. It’s been so long since we got an out-and-out comedy drama. I know the actors in this drama are rookies compared to Mr. Queen, but again, a well-consistent drama is what we need rn. Both the actors have great comedic timing (as shown in the previews and trailers). “

Have you watched The Matchmakers’ premiere episode? What are your thoughts?

For more such K-drama updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Destined With You’s Raunchy Love Making Scene Ft. Rowoon & Jo Bo Ah Appears Straight Out Of A Wattpad Fiction, “Chemistry Was Chemistrying” In One Of The Hottest K-drama Scenes Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News