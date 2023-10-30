The latest South Korean drama Strong Girl Nam-soon is surely enjoying its time on TV. The show is receiving a lot of love across the country as a massive amount of audience is tuning their TVs to catch the show. While the show is the spin-off of Strong Girl Do Bong-soon and beat its successor in many ways, it could not do so with the viewership rating of its first half’s finale. Let’s compare viewership ratings achieved by the two shows’ eighth episode.

The JTBC drama features Lee Yoo-mi, who is known for the popular supporting role in the record-breaking Netflix show Squid Game, in the titular role. It also has Byeon Woo-seok playing Ryu Shi-oh, Nam-soon’s love interest.

Strong Girl Nam-soon has been breaking its own viewership record wih its new episodes. The show was already ahead of Strong Girl Do Bong-soon, aka Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, as we recently compared the viewership ratings of their premiere episodes. While the first show in the series scored an average rating of 3.8%, the Yoo-mi starrer’s first episode scored 4.3%.

As the first half of Strong Girl Nam-soon has been finished, it’s Episode 8 scored the nationwide average rating of 8.5%, per Nielsen Korea. Despite the whopping numbers, it could not beat Strong Girl Do Bong-soon’s average rating of 9.6%, which it achieved with its eighth episode back in 2017. At that time, the hit show picked up again among the audience with its unbelievable score.

While we earlier compared Strong Girl Nam-soon’s average ratings to that of King The Land, we would like to inform you that the YoonA and Lee Jun-ho starrer scored 10.6% in its first half’s finale.

For the unversed, Strong Girl Nam-soon’s plot revolves around the women of three different generations who possess superhuman powers. Gang Nam-soon, one among them, flies to South Korea from Mongolia as she attempts to find her parents. However, she gets entangled in investigations of crimes due to her unbelievable strength. The show premiered on October 3 and since then has received a lot of love from the audience.

One of the highlights of the show was the cameo of Strong Woman Do Bong-soon stars Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik. Their short cameo became the most talked about thing in the K-drama universe. The show currently has an IMDb rating of 7.4 on 10.

