The year 2023 is surely a good one for all K-drama fans, as light-hearted content is showering. After King The Land, Destined With You, A Time Called You and more, Strong Girl Nam-soon is currently entertaining the masses. While the show is receiving a lot of praise, it is visible in its increasing viewership ratings. However, despite being a spin-off of a popular K-drama, its premiere could not surpass King The Land’s viewership ratings. Scroll down to learn more about it.

The JTBC drama Strong Girl Nam-soon stars Lee Yoo-mi and Byeon Woo-seok in the lead roles. It is the spinoff of the highly successful drama Strong Woman Do Bong-soon.

The show’s plot revolves around three generations of women who possess unbelievable strength. Gang Nam-soon flies to Korea from Mongolia in search of her parents but later finds herself entangled in crimes that she investigates with her superpowers. The show premiered on October 7, and immediately surpassed the viewership of Strong Woman Do Bong-soon’s first episode. As per Soompi, the show’s premiere scored an average nationwide rating of 4.3% and took first place in its time slot across all other channels. The previous show scored a rating of 3.8% with its premiere episode.

Despite the relatively high score, Strong Girl Nam-soon could not surpass the premiere viewership score achieved by King The Land. The show starred YoonA and 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho. The typical K-drama that saw a beautiful love story between an heir and one of his hard-working employees. The JTBC’s drama’s nationwide average score on its premiere was 5.1%. With its second episode, it increased to 7.5%. By the end of its run, the show was a massive success and is also garnering an audience with its availability on Netflix in multiple languages.

While the difference in viewership cannot be analyzed on the basis of content as we have compared the premiere episodes, it surely has something to do with its cast. Girls’ Generation’s member YoonA has previously starred in many successful shows, and her loyal fans must have tuned in to watch her magic on screen. On the other hand, Lee Yoo-mi played a small supporting role in the massive hit Squid Game and her popularity has increased in the past two years. Well, since Strong Girl Nam-soon still has more episodes to air, it might surpass King The Land’s viewership rating.

King The Land or Strong Girl Nam-soon? Tell us which K-drama you liked more.

