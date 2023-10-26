Jennie is not only known for being a part of the popular South Korean girl band BLACKPINK, but she has also carved her path in the acting industry by featuring in the American web show The Idol starring Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd. Even though she was criticized for her role, there were a lot of people who appreciated her for choosing such a bold character for her acting debut.

Not just this, Jennie has a huge fan following who admires her fashion sense and style statement, and now, as per recent reports, it has been proven. The BLACKPINK member has also been a part of many luxury fashion brands. Scroll ahead to read further!

According to Launchmetrics, BLACKPINK’s Jennie has broken all hell loose on Instagram’s fashion industry in the first half of 2023 with her absolutely breathtaking looks. She had made some high-profile appearances earlier this year, including the Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival, and other famous fashion events, and served her fashion affair like spilling hot tea. And thus, the South Korean idol contributed the highest MIV (Media Impact Value) for Chanel after she had been dubbed the ‘Human Chanel’; she has proved that she is a true blue fashionista!

Her post alone brought Chanel an MIV of 2.6 million dollars, making her the celebrity with the highest rank. Apart from the fashion luxury brand, Jennie also has a huge impact on the sportswear segment. She continues to dominate with an MIV of 3 million dollars.

The BLACKPINK member’s posts for the Adidas campaign had even garnered a lot of attention, and her massive fandom has been waiting to see more of their collaborative campaigns. As per the report, Jennie’s accumulative MIV stands at 25.4 million dollars, confirming the second spot behind Vogue US in total. But as a celebrity in the fashion industry, she still rules with the highest MIV.

After Jennie, the second spot in the fashion category of the list is taken by another BLACKPINK bandmate, Lisa, as she contributed 2.5 million dollars of MIV to Celine with her posts. On the other hand, Kylie Jenner is in the third position with an MIV of 2.1 million dollars for her brand Schiaparelli.

And, this proves well enough how much power Jennie holds over her massive audience base!

