Controversies can break celebrities’ careers in a heartbeat. Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, who was recently booked over drug abuse charges, is currently facing the aftermath of his scandal. After losing acting projects, it has now been reported that the ‘Parasite’ actor and his wife, Jeon Hye Jin, may face penalties over contract breaches amid the drug scandal.

After Incheon Police acknowledged Lee Sun Kyun’s involvement in drug abuse, adding that he had been targeted for blackmail by a drug dealer, his agency released a statement that neither denied nor confirmed his involvement in the scandal. The My Mister actor is currently under investigation.

Lee Sun Kyun and his wife, Jeon Hye Jin, may reportedly face monetary charges due to a potential breach of their advertising contracts. Since continuing with the ads could lead to substantial issues, the actor may face ouster from many top brands that he has been advertising with his spouse.

Recently, Kim Heon Sik, a pop culture critic and commentator, addressed the top during an interview on YTN News, saying, “Lee Sun Gyun has been featured in numerous advertisements, often alongside his spouse. Even in the case of Yoo Ah In, the penalty fines related to advertising are so substantial that it is expected to be in the range of 10 billion KRW (7.4 million). Likely, such consequences are explicitly outlined in their contracts.”

Meanwhile, Lee Sun Kyun recently stepped down from his upcoming drama ‘No Way Out’ following the scandal. The makers of the drama also released a statement confirming that the actor has expressed his intention to step down but added that it will take a considerable amount of time to organize the situation. “The production team agreed to accept the actor’s stance in agreement with the management. Filming is currently underway as scheduled and will not be postponed,” the makers said.

Lee Sun Kyun is known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, and K-dramas Coffee Prince, My Mister, Don’t Dare To Dream, and Diary of a Prosecutor, among others.

For more hallyuwood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo & NCT’s Jaehyun Get Visibly Uncomfortable After A Fan Approaches Them & Asks For Autographs During Dinner, Irked Netizens Say “Let The Boy Eat…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News