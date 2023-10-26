K-pop and K-drama stars always ensure to stay closely connected to their fans. They hold live streams frequently to share their lives with their fans and maintain their healthy relationship. However, some fans sometimes forget to respect the privacy of these artists and how they must maintain their distance when they are out for some personal reasons. As one fan did not understand the same, she came under fire for disturbing BTS’ Jungkook, NCT’s Jaehyun and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo when they were out to spend some time together in a restaurant.

For the unversed, Jungkook, Jaehyun and Cha Eun Woo are close friends and have been making their fans go into a frenzy with their bond and some quirky videos.

As usual, the three friends were recently having a drink in the popular district of Apgujeong, located in Seoul, when they were approached by a fan. The girl was in shock when she spotted Jungkook and later saw the A Good Day To Be A Dog star, Cha Eun Woo. She continuously asked them for autographs and some more questions, and the three idols were visibly uncomfortable. They also had company.

When the fan did not respect their privacy and went on to ask more questions, the BTS Maknae said in Korean, “Sorry, we’re just drinking amongst ourselves.” Jaehyun further translated the same into English and said, “We’re really sorry, but we’re having our own time.” The fan then left them but did not stop her attempt to seek an autograph.

As per Koreaboo, she shared videos on her Instagram profile and shared her experience. She revealed that she got a chance to talk to Jungkook when he was leaving. He even sang, and she got to touch his arm several times. In one of the stories, the fan could also be seen holding cups used by Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo and celebrating. Well, this did not go well with netizens, as many labeled her “creepy.”

Watch the fan’s Instagram stories going viral here:

why did you cut out the start of this video where you can see that girl walked up to them with the girl who's filming? did you want to use it to try and start rumours? https://t.co/OHqtHuHtb6 pic.twitter.com/PiMSqv3MSF — juu ♥️ (@juuu_juuwfree73) October 25, 2023

she’s a straight up weirdo omg touching him and taking their cups??? https://t.co/G91Z9jqNAi pic.twitter.com/b6eAXQ6MJJ — Lia (@Liatanniexo) October 25, 2023

Reacting to the same, a Twitter user wrote, “Sick and disgusting,” while another penned, “Who is she kidding? Went upto him and they sang song for 10s? and she touched him and he let them? On top of stalking him taking his used cup like a creep this b**ch Is writing a whole y/n fantasy.”

A third one wrote, “Let the boy eat! These are the worst people ever! She even admitted she touched him? Wow !!”

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments.

