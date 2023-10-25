It’s raining drug controversies in Korea! After Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun, former BIGBANG member G-Dragon landed in the water after finding himself embroiled in a drug abuse case. The K-pop idol is currently under investigation after being booked by Incheon Police over charges of violating drug control laws in South Korea. The latest controversy has sent shockwaves among the K-pop fandom.

Just a few days ago, Lee Sun Kyun, known for his roles in the critically acclaimed K-drama My Mister and Oscar-winning film Parasite, was charged with drug use by the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency. A probe was launched into eight suspects, including Lee Sun Kyun after the interrogating agency received a tip-off suggesting the names of eight high-profile clients who partake in drug consumption both at their homes and in clubs in South Korea’s capital city, Seoul, per Soompi. It is not clear if G-Dragon is one of the eight people named in the drug racket.

G-Dragon is currently under investigation, but the officials have refrained from providing details about his involvement.“We cannot disclose any specific details as it is a matter that is still under investigation,” stated the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency, according to Koreaboo. Meanwhile, the Heartbreaker singer’s former agency, YG Entertainment, has distanced itself from his controversy, refusing to address the allegations. “It is difficult to publicly respond as the artist is currently not signed with the label,” stated the agency.

For the unversed, this is not the first time G-Dragon’s name has popped up in a narcotics case. In October 2016, the BIGBANG member was arrested for illegal use of marijuana. He was also suspended from his mandatory military service while working as a conscripted police officer. In 2017, the singer was sentenced to 10 months in jail after pleading guilty. After the disciplinary action, he was later indicted on drug charges and was allowed to pursue his musical activities.

Lee Sun Kyun and G Dragon’s respective drug controversies come months after ‘Burning’ actor Yoo Ah In was charged with drug abuse for seven different illegal drugs for nonmedical purposes — propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine, midazolam, alprazolam, and zolpidem.

Following the drug controversies, both Lee Sun Kyun and Yoo Ah In ended up losing major acting projects, with their faith currently hanging in balance. While Lee Sun Kyun recently released a statement about the drug scandal, a comment from G-Dragon is awaited.

