Celebrity scandals are nothing new in South Korea. However, the recent drug controversy continues to unfurl shocking new details, which have shaken the entire entertainment industry. Days after Lee Sun Kyun of Parasite fame was charged with drug abuse, local media reports confirmed that BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has now been booked for the same.

The drug scandals are proof that despite the squeaky-clean image that K-drama actors and K-pop idols portray, there’s a dark side to showbiz that goes beyond our imaginations. From Lee Sun Kyun reportedly consuming drugs in Seoul’s clubs to G-Dragon being booked for narcotics abuse a second time, K-fanatics have had a lot to unpack in the last week. Not to forget the infamous Yoo Ah In drug case that sent chills across the internet.

For those who may not be aware, there’s been an underlying history of drug abuse among South Korean actors/singers. While some of these disappeared from the scene, a few managed to bounce back. Today, we are sharing a top five K-pop idols who found themselves embroiled in drug controversies. Scroll ahead.

1. Jung Il-hoon from BtoB

BtoB’s main rapper Jun II-hoon found himself in hot waters after he was charged with consuming marijuana in Jul 2020. According to local media reports, Jung was involved with 30 other people to purchase the banned substance for 30 months. The Seoul Central District court found him guilty of 161 marijuana offenses in the same time frame, per South China Morning Post. He reportedly used “sophisticated criminal tactics, including communications through the dark web and cryptocurrency-based payments, to cover up their offenses”.

2. T.O.P

BTS might be a cultural phenomenon today, but those who have been following the Korean pop scene for over a decade know BIGBANG were the OGs. However, the K-pop group often found itself mired in controversies. Along with G-Dragon, BIGBANG members T.O.P has also been charged with illegal drug consumption. In 2017, T.O.P was found guilty of consuming marijuana at least 4 times in 2016.

3. Ju Ji-hoon

King Ju Ji-hoon, known for his role in Netflix’s Kingdom (2019), in 2009, made headlines for drug abuse. He reportedly admitted to using MDMA and ketamine. He was charged with three other people upon the investigation, including actress Yoon Seol-hee of The Great Ambition fame.

4. Psy

P-Nation’s founder and singer PSY – who is worldwide recognized for his BOP Gangnam Style – was charged with drug abuse in 2001. He was allegedly involved in marijuana consumption. He was sentenced to 25 days in jail while a fine on him was imposed in January 2002.

5. Yoochun

TVXQ member Yoochun was arrested in 2019 for drug charges. A police narcotics unit issued a detention warrant against the K-pop idol after he tested positive for a drug called Philopon, also known as Japanese methamphetamine.

