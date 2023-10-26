The ongoing South Korean celeb drug controversies have sent chills down fans’ spines. BIGBANG member G-Dragon and ‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun Kyun have been booked over drug charges in different cases. The police are currently investigating G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun, and local media reports have suggested more celebrity names will unravel in this case. Now, boyband BTS’ names have also circulated for potential drug abuse among online communities, prompting a response from BIGHIT Music. Scroll ahead to know the entire fiasco.

After the reports went viral that more celebrities have been indulged in drug abuse, rumors were rife that LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon, and singer-songwriter Park Sun Joo have also been involved in the scandal. However, police clarified that the female stars are not involved in the current drug controversy. “The stories about the female singers are misinformation,” the police said.

For some people, BTS is a synonym for K-pop. With rumors floating around the K-pop industry’s drug scandals, some online users were quick to allege BTS’ involvement in the ongoing controversy. However, their agency, BIGHIT Music was quick to shut rumors down, warning stern actions against those who partake in malicious activities against the group.

Meanwhile, a news outlet also alleged that BTS members were regulars in the adult entertainment business in Gangnam where now-booked celebs Lee Sun Gyun and G-Dragon often visited.

As per Soompi, BigHit said, “BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumor, and [the rumor] is not true in the slightest. “We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumors,” they also added without talking about the drug charges.

For the unversed, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon on Wednesday was booked by Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency on the charge of violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics. The police also clarified that G-Dragon’s scandal was not related to Lee Sun Kyun – who was booked for drug abuse last week.

Talking about BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the popular boy band is currently on a brief hiatus to pursue their solo career as well as complete their mandatory military service. They will be reuniting in 2025, per updates their agency shared.

