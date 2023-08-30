Korean dramas have been gaining popularity worldwide with its captivating plots, impressive performances and brilliant story-telling abilities. From K-pop bands such as BTS, BLACKPINK, Oscar-winning films like Parasite, to Korean actors, the South Korean entertainment industry has been winning hearts across the globe. Talking about Korean actors, Lee Jun-ho is undoubtedly one of the most-popular actors, who is ruling over hearts with his performance in ‘King The Land’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are very few idol-turned-actors, who have successfully maintained a balance between their discography and filmography, and 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho is surely one of them. For the unversed, the wildly popular star has a string of chart-topping songs and shows to his name. So if you’re a K-drama enthusiast, a seasoned fan or someone who has found a fresh love for Jun-ho and is keen on getting better acquainted with the actor, this is worth reading. Today, we will be exploring the top five movies of the actor that are worth an addition to your binge list.

King The Land

This romantic comedy, starring Yoona and Lee Jun-ho, has garnered immense love from the audience. It is this Korean drama with which Lee Jun-ho charmed his way into the hearts of people across the globe. King The Land portrays the story of Goo Won, played by Lee Jun-ho, who is the heir of The King Group, a luxury hotel conglomerate. Goo Won was thrown into an inheritance war and on the other hand, Cheon Sa-rang, played by Yoona, is a happy-go-lucky hotelier who lands a job there. But the very first meeting of the two becomes a disastrous one and they decide never to cross paths again but fate has something else in store for them.

The Red Sleeve

The Red Sleeve is a historical drama that portrays the record of a royal court romance between the King of Joseon, which is played by Lee Jun-ho, who puts his duty to his country above love, and a court lady, Sung Deok-Im, which is played by Lee Se-Young, who wants to protect the life she has chosen. The Red Sleeve is undoubtedly a must watch for all the Jun-ho fans.

Just Between Lovers

Lee Junho takes on the role of the young and passionate athlete Lee Kang-doo who is haunted by a tragic accident that took his legs and his father. He crosses paths with Ha Moon-soo, a woman who also lost her loved ones in the same incident. When a new construction project is announced at the accident site, the victims get involved for different reasons. But together, Kang-doo and Moon-soo end up trying to heal each other’s wounds and fall in love.

Good Manager

Good Manager is a comedy-drama that revolves around Kim Sung-ryong who is an expert in cheating clients and extracting money for his gang. He joins TQ Group which is rich but struggling as he intends to sneakily embezzle by pretending to be a manager. But as he befriends the skilled Seo-yul and the upbeat Ga-eun, his heart starts pulling the strings as he feels for the poor employees being exploited.

Junho plays the inexperienced but super-smart Seo-yul who unexpectedly finds himself as the director of the finance department. With a fresh perspective and unorthodox ideas, he manages to turn the company’s fortunes around with the help of Sung-ryong.

Confession

Confession is a legal drama where Lee Junho essays the character of Choi Do-hyun, an intelligent and determined lawyer who takes on a challenging case of a death row inmate, who is his father. The more he digs deeper into the case, Choi Do-hyun unravels shocking truths and hidden agendas that hold the ability to alter the course of justice as the most powerful people in the government are involved. The drama shows how he races against time to find the real culprits and get them convicted.

Must Read: When Crash Landing On You Star Son Ye-Jin Fashioned A Casual But Chic Look, Making Us Realise How Comfortable Fashion Always Goes A Long Way

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News