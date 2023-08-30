South Korean romantic dramas have a separate fanbase. The light-hearted stories with a lot of dramas, twists, and fairytale romance never fail to impress fans and even make them fall in love with the characters. Many times co-stars, who have starred together in romantic K-dramas are rumored to be together as their fans manifest a relationship between them in real life. While it has happened with many celebs in the past that they ended up marrying their co-actors, it did not happen with Lee Min-ho. When Son Ye-jin and Park Shin-hye both tied the knot last year with their partners, Lee Min-ho became a subject of memes. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Min-ho began his acting journey in the early 2000s and did various gigs. In 2006, he established himself as a leading actor with the TV series Secret Campus.

Over the years, he has starred in many shows and movies and shared the screen space with many beautiful actresses. The actor has also been linked with many of his co-stars but they stayed rumours. Last year, when Son Ye-jin announced her wedding and Park Shin-hye tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, fans could not help but dream about Min-ho’s wedding.

For the unversed, Son Ye-jin and her Crash Landing On You co-star announced their engagement last year in February and then tied the knot in March. On the other hand, Park Shin-hye got married to Choi Tae Joon in January, in a private ceremony in Seoul. Many memes surfaced as fans cracked jokes on Lee Min-ho.

A Twitter user wrote, “Lee Min Ho be like: marriage news again??” while another penned, “When Lee Min Ho announces his own marriage, the internet will break.”

A third one wrote, “Everyone is getting married except me and Lee Min Ho.”

Well, the actor has still not officially announced who he is seeing but he was last linked up with Goo Hye-sun.

