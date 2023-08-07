A day after his D-Day concert, BTS member Suga has left all his fans and followers heartbroken as he announced that he is all set to fulfill his duties and will enlist for his mandatory military services. For the unversed, it is compulsory for all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 35 in South Korea to serve the military for about two years. Although the BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30, the team’s agency had announced that all the members have already planned to complete their duties by 2025.

On Monday, BigHit Music, which is the management agency of BTS, officially declared that the ‘Haegum’ singer has started the process of enlistment for military service. The septet member has submitted an application to terminate the postponement for starting his duties as soon as possible. However, the agency revealed that the official date will be announced once everything is ready. Suga will be the third member from the band to start his mandatory service.

The agency statement on Weverse read, “Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you.”

[공지] 방탄소년단 SUGA 병역 이행 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/ItI6piCXul — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) August 7, 2023

[NOTICE] BTS SUGA’s Military Enlistment and Future Plans

🔗 https://t.co/1zUmReOtO5 Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that SUGA has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will… pic.twitter.com/vYjdyPKiEo — 🥢BTS ⟭⟬ Merch⁷⟬⟭🔍⍤⃝🔎 (@BTSMerchUpdates) August 7, 2023

Reacting to this military service news, one BTS fan wrote on Twitter (now X), “We love you Yoongi! We will wait for you always. Please be safe and take care of your health,” while another said, “Man, I don’t even know what to say. Wasn’t the thump of yesterday’s show not enough???? I just wanted to hug my boy and not let go.” A third comment read, “This breaks my heart. Stay safe Yoongi”. One netizen commented, “I am crying”.

On Sunday, Suga was seen breaking down on stage while performing at his concert as he got overwhelmed as his fans showered him with immense love and support. After concluding his concert, the BTS member took to Weverse and held a live session where he expressed his feelings on the completion of his world tour. As translated by Twitter user @ryuminating, Suga said, “I really am not the type to cry, but starting from Snooze, I felt it. The members were there and my sunbaenims came too. Before, I had dreams while watching many sunbaenims and now I have become someone’s sunbae. And those 10 years flew past me. And that’s when the tears came.”

so this was Yoongi’s last live till 2025 ?😭 I feel something bad gon’ happen.😭😭😭😭😭 Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

( soon ) 🥺 🐱: See you in 2025

🐱: Please wait a little longer

🐱: byee~~ pic.twitter.com/w01mcqWJBx — Do you know BTS⁷ ?! 💜 (@bts__7soulmates) August 6, 2023

Before ending the live session, Suga hinted that the Seoul concert was his last performance on stage and gave a hint of his service by talking about getting reunited with the other BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in 2025. He said, “If I say ‘soon’, that feels like a lie. So let’s see each other again in 2025. All right? Please wait a bit. 2025, let’s see each other then. You did great. Bye!”

Meanwhile, two other BTS members J-Hope and Jin are currently serving in the South Korean military.

