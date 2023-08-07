As the day of expiration comes closer for the band BLACKPINK’s contract with YG Entertainment, every now and then, the band members are leading the headlines for something or the other. While Jisoo has broken the internet with her confirmed relationship with Ahn Bo Hyun, Jennie and Lisa got caught in a controversy.

It seems Jennie is getting brutally trolled by Lisa’s Thai fans, who have been sharing hateful comments on Jennie’s social media posts for a reason. Well, currently, one of the most popular South Korean girl bands, BLACKPINK, is busy with their BORN PINK world tour. Scroll ahead to read further.

As reported in many portals mentioned in the YouTube video shared by KKrushKpop, Jennie is now getting brutally bashed by Lisa’s Thai fans. The fans have been sharing cockroaches and pigs’ emojis on her social media posts and leaving negative comments. Even though the reason is unclear, it is believed to be related to a perceived slight against Lisa. Some fans believed that Jennie was rude to Lisa during a recent interview. And they are also upset that Jenny was given more lines in BLACKPINK’s song.

Check out the video clip here:

Now Jennie’s massive fanbase has come in support of her. One of them wrote, “Tbh it’s not her fault she gets more lines. They don’t write their own songs. And Jennie is the main rapper and lead vocalist. She doesn’t deserve all this hate. Poor Nini.”

“Jennie doesn’t deserve the hate. i feel so bad for her. its not her fault that she gets more lines,” another one mentioned.

One of her fans commented, “Yg is giving her more lines that is not Jennie’s wrong and she will never be rude to Lisa.”

“She literally gets hate for breathing now!!!!!!!! Stop hating on herr!!”, another comment can be read.

Well, this is not the first time that Jennie has faced the backlash. After featuring in the web series The Idol, along with Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, she was slammed for being a part of a series that showed explicit scenes.

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

