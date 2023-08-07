The curiosity and the tension around what superhero character Henry Cavill chooses next is at its peak, and one cannot really deny that each one of us is waiting to know that. After his unceremonious exit from DCU and the axing of his future as Superman, fans somewhere have been wanting him to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. They are even pitching it as revenge against James Gunn. The rumours also recently had that the Marvel bosses are eyeing him to play one of the most pivotal parts and one that will make him enter the MCU with Captain America 4.

If you aren’t aware, the reports that came to limelight last week said that Henry Cavill might become Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain Britain and join Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World. The report suggested that the studio is interested in having him. Add to the fact that he himself is keen on playing the part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now that Henry Cavill is interested, the studio is probably eyeing him, a fan art of Cavill in Captain Britain suit is going viral, and fans cannot contain their excitement. While the fan art dates back to August 2022, the news around Henry has made it resurface, and fans now cannot see anybody else play the much anticipated MCU character. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per an Instagram post (attached below), a handle named Rahalarts has imagined Henry Cavill as Captain Britain. In their art, it shows Henry dressed in a body fitting suit that is complimenting his beast muscles and chiseled physique. The crisp hair and a clean shaven face with the hints of Britain architecture around him is making the look even more likable. The comments are full of thumbs up, and they cannot wait to see this happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahal Nejraoui (@rahalarts)

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill, in the past, has confessed his wish to play Captain Britain. As per SportsKeeda, he had said, “I have the internet, and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain, and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Kanye West Gets Hot & Heavy With His Wife Bianca Censori Who Leaves Very Little To Imagination Wearing A Sheer N*pple Exposing Bodysuit, Netizens Say – “Kim Kardashian Somewhere Crying Her Make Up Off”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News