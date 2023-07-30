Popular South Korean actor Park Seo Joon, who is known for K-dramas like ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?’, ‘Itaewon Class’, ‘Fight For My Way’ and others, shares a beautiful bond with BTS singer V. They both are the members of Wooga Squad and their friendship dates back to co-starring in the drama Hwarang.

Recently, Seo Joon left everyone in shock when he playfully mentioned what he hates about V, as that gesture annoys him the most. In a candid conversation, the Dream actor spilled beans about one of his close friends. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

On appearing at Jaejae’s show, MMTG, Park Seo Joon was asked to respond to his surprising reaction to BTS singer Taehyung aka V’s flying kiss greeting gesture at the Hwarang press conference a few years back. Recalling the incident when asked, “When V did his greeting, he blew a flying kiss, and you were surprised”, Park Seo Joon mentioned what he hates about him.

Playfully going candid in the conversation, Park Seo Joon revealed, “As for me, since we’re close, I can say that’s Taehyungshi turning his head like that right? That too, I’m not fond of looking at it *laughs*. No, but why should he do that? But he always appears very natural so it’s cool.”

Check out the video clip here:

Actor Park Seo Joon Taehyung mentioned during his appearance on MMTG: 😭❤ 🗣:"(During Hwarang's press interview) When V greeted him, he gave a (hand kiss). And I was surprised +pic.twitter.com/ivbdp5K1WJ — 𝚁𝚊𝚑𝚊𝚏⁽ᵗᵏ⁾🔥💦|ⁿᵜ¹ ᵒⁿ ʰᵒᵗ ¹ᵒᵒ (@R_taekook22) July 27, 2023

Despite this subtle diss, Park Seo Joon and BTS V’s beautiful friendship can be seen. However, apart from this, Seo Joon is all over the news for his recent fashion photo shoot with Numero Tokyo. He broke the internet with the pictures, where he sported a classy but edgy look and even went shirtless for the shoot and flaunted his gender-baring attitude. Check out the photos here:

Were you ready for this? I honestly was not. 😳🫠

Park Seo Joon x Numéro Tokyo pic.twitter.com/PsoI4QchxY — Park Seo Joon 🌎 박서준 (@allaboutPSJ) July 27, 2023

Park Seo Joon x Numéro Tokyo pic.twitter.com/Fj9GgoprSr — Park Seo Joon 🌎 박서준 (@allaboutPSJ) July 27, 2023

Park Seo Joon x Numéro Tokyo pic.twitter.com/UKkvFxMvNx — Park Seo Joon 🌎 박서준 (@allaboutPSJ) July 27, 2023

Park Seo Joon x Numero Tokyo pic.twitter.com/MBbYlaw6EH — Park Seo Joon 🌎 박서준 (@allaboutPSJ) July 27, 2023

For the unversed, on the work front, Park Seo Joon will be next seen in ‘The Marvels’, and his massive fanbase can’t wait to see him in the new avatar.

Well, what are your thoughts about Park and BTS V’s bond? Let us know.

