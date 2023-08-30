The South Korean actress Son Ye-jin needs no introduction. The 41-year-old has crash landed in our hearts wtih her amazing performances and beautiful smile. Well, she is also a fashionista, who never fails to turn heads with her stunning looks. Whether it is a red carpet event or just a public appearance, Ye-jin is always looking her best. She once gave us tips about a comfy laidback but chic look as she slipped into a loose blue maxi dress.

The actress has been in living in the spotlight ever since she made her debut in the early 2000s. She is now among the most celebrated actresses in the South Korean industry who has ruled both silver and small screens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Son Ye-jin often slips into some comfortable but s*xy outfits but never fails to leave us all mesmerised with her looks. She once wore a beautiful sleeveless blue dress with black straps. She further kept it cosy as she paired it with a chic grey sweater and completed the look with white sneakers.

The Crash Landing On You star fashioned a mid-length hairdo with the look and sat for the picture while revealing her one knee. She kept her makeup subtle and gave it a colour pop with the red lipstick. The casual look perfectly shows how Son Ye-jin is a fashionista and knows how to look like a million dollars in minimalist pieces.

On her personal front, Son Ye-jin is currently having the time of her life. Last year, she tied the knot with her Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin in a beautiful ceremony that came straight out of a fairytale. In November, the couple welcomed their first child together, a boy. They are now embracing parenthood and often take out time to go golfing together.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo’s Whirlwind Romance Is One For The Books, But Did You Know The DOTS Actor Dated Another Co-star Previously? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News