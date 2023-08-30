Scarlett Johansson is an absolute stunner; along with that husky voice of hers, she is one of the most irresistible actresses not just in Hollywood but across the globe. She has been in the industry for a long time, and her growth is commendable in a similar way; she has evolved in her styling game as well, but her classiness and sultriness remained intact throughout the years. Today, we brought you a throwback picture of her, which is simply breathtaking.

Scarlett is one of the highest-paid Hollywood actresses, and her popularity grew much more when she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe aka MCU as the Black Widow, but her story came to an end in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when her character sacrificed herself for the Soul stone. We got to see her in her solo film, but it did not receive much of the audience due to the pandemic; she even got into a legal fight with Disney.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The throwback picture that we brought to you today had been shared on the social media platform X by the account Cinesthetic, and as per that, the picture dates back to 2006, and it was photographed by Patrick Demarchelier for Vogue. Scarlett Johansson donned a strapless body-hugging dress as she sat on the bed posing seductively. The off-shoulder outfit featured a sweetheart neckline with peplum detailing and sheer net fabric below the waistline. It also featured fringe detailing around the chest that looked really risky with the dangerously low-cut outfit.

Scarlett Johansson looked hypnotising in the picture where she went completely accessory that gave the out-of-the-bed vibe; with sheer makeup and fairly moisturised lips, the Black Widow star was all set to make us go breathless.

The Avengers actress’ hair was back brushed but slightly messy, with a few strands going ashtray on her shoulders while she showcased her voluptuous bosom and curvaceous body.

Check out the picture here:

Scarlett Johansson photographed by Patrick Demarchelier for VOGUE, 2006. pic.twitter.com/RcLNZayLsB — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 24, 2022

Scarlett Johansson, a few months back, graced the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for her film Asteroid City, which also starred Tom Hanks in it. Even then, she nailed her perfect look, and from this to how ScarJo now looks, there isn’t much difference; she is and will always be a timeless beauty.

What are your thoughts on this old pic of Scarlett Johansson? Let us know in the comments.

And for more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Proves She Is Truly The ‘Pretty Savage’ Girl Around As She Poses In A Pink Tassel Dress, Flaunting Her Perfectly Toned Legs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News