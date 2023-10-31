BLACKPINK Jisoo has been making waves on the professional front despite suffering heartbreak on the personal front after her break-up with former boyfriend Ahn Bo Hyun, as confirmed recently by her agency, YG Entertainment. Amid BLACKPINK’s uncertain future over their contract renewal, Jisoo is seemingly focused on her acting career as it was recently revealed that the Snowdrop actress will next be seen in the new K-drama, Influenza.

Jisoo has often been termed the most beautiful BLACKPINK member as her petite frame and aesthetic visuals align right with Korean beauty standards. While we would give it to Jisoo for maintaining her stunning looks, her strong genes cannot be ignored as visuals seem to be running in her family.

Recently, a few pictures of Jisoo’s older sister, Kim Ji Yoon, have gone viral on social media, which has netizens believing that she is gearing up for her acting debut. Wait, what? Did Jisoo just get herself some competition because the gene pool is so evidently visible that you cannot help but drool over Ji Yoon’s breathtaking bewitching visuals?

The now-viral pictures show Jisoo’s sister Kim Ji Yoon striking some s*xy poses in a stunning black midi dress with floral detailing on the sleeves. Her mesmerizing eyes are further defined by gorgeous makeup, including glittery eyeshadow and light smokey eyes. Her highlighted nose bridge and cheekbones bring charisma to her overall look. Also, we can’t remember when did the bangs look so s*xy last time.

JISOO’S SISTER IS SO PRETTY WTFXHIWNFOWKDJW 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Syi20alGrn — sparkling barbeque (@cway_xoxo) October 30, 2023

Many fans took to the comment to share their views on Ji Yoon’s unbelievable transformation – who seems to have undertaken a masterclass on how to make a simple look go 100 from a 10.

“The gorgeous genes run in Jisoo‘s family… That’s her older sister Jiyoon,” one user wrote.

The gorgeous genes run in Jisoo’s family… That’s her older sister Jiyoon pic.twitter.com/iw8STRGeaV — iyah / 🐤 ❤️ 🐻 (@Iyahvillanueva3) October 30, 2023

“Jisoo’s sister is so beautiful omg,” wrote another user.

Jisoo’s sister is so beautiful omg https://t.co/n8b8zaj35X — Sam Ji 🌹 (@SamaJi088) October 30, 2023

“Like I know they’re sisters but High Key thought it was Jisoo doing another Dior shoot,” wrote another user pointing uncanny resemblance between the two sisters.

like i know they’re sisters but high key thought it was jisoo doing another dior shoot pic.twitter.com/649f7n4OR1 — 詩 🌙 ⁷ (@moondust613) October 31, 2023

“Lord have mercy. Jisoo please get your sister. I’m being attacked and I like it,” wrote another user.

Lord have mercy 🛐

Jisoo please get your sister 😭

I’m being attacked and I like it pic.twitter.com/tzTSTLkizq — jasmin (@jasequences) October 31, 2023

“Kim’s family genes are Insane jisoo & her sister do look alike & gorgeous,” added a fan.

Kim’s family gene are i sane jisoo & her sister really does look alike & absolutely gorgeous — ned 🍉 (@meowsmerizing) October 31, 2023

It’s not clear if Kim Ji Yoon will make her acting debut or foray into the entertainment industry, but if she does, it’s over for all the other actresses.

