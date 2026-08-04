5 Ahn Bo Hyun Dramas To Watch

Ahn Bo Hyun’s chaebol-detective charm in Flex X Cop didn’t come out of nowhere. Long before Flex X Cop, he played smug villains, dashing military soldiers, and soft-hearted romantics. It’s easy to forget that the actor charming audiences as Flex X Cop’s Jin Yi-soo is the same one who made viewers despise him in Itaewon Class just a few years earlier. Here are five dramas that show why he’s become one of Korea’s most in-demand leading men.

1. Itaewon Class (2020)

Director: Kim Seong-yoon

Kim Seong-yoon IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Ex-convict Park Sae-ro-yi (Park Seo-joon) builds an Itaewon bar into an empire while pursuing revenge against the powerful family that destroyed his life. Kim Da-mi plays Jo Yi-seo, the sharp-tongued regular who becomes both his manager and closest ally, while Ahn Bo Hyun plays Jang Geun-won, the entitled heir standing squarely in his way.

2. Yumi’s Cells (Season 1) (2021)

Director: Lee Sang-yeob

Lee Sang-yeob IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Where to Watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot: Office worker Kim Yumi (Kim Go-eun) navigates work and romance while her inner world plays out through the animated cells governing her thoughts and feelings. Ahn Bo Hyun plays Goo Woong, her reserved video-game-developer boyfriend, with Park Ji-hyun rounding out the drama’s central love triangle.

3. My Name (2021)

Director: Kim Jin-min

Kim Jin-min IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Where to Watch (US): Netflix

Plot: After her father is murdered, Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee) infiltrates a crime syndicate to hunt down the truth. She later goes undercover within the police force itself. Ahn Bo Hyun plays Detective Jeon Pil-do, whose allegiances grow murkier the deeper the investigation goes, while Park Hee-soon plays the syndicate boss she’s forced to trust.

4. Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022)

Director: Jin Chang-gyu

Jin Chang-gyu IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Cynical military prosecutor Do Bae-man (Ahn Bo-hyun) has an agenda of his own. (See the punny name there? He reluctantly partners with principled colleague Cha Woo-in (Jo Bo-ah) to root out corruption within the military justice system, with Oh Yeon-soo playing the powerful figure they’re up against.

5. See You in My 19th Life (2023)

Director: Lee Na-jeong

Lee Na-jeong IMDb rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Ban Ji-eum (Shin Hye-sun), a woman who can endlessly reincarnate. She devotes her latest life to tracking down her childhood love, only to find he has no memory of her at all. Ahn Bo Hyun plays Moon Seo-ha, her childhood love, while Ha Yoon-kyung plays Yoon Cho-won, Seo-ha’s fiancée and Ji-eum’s friend.

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