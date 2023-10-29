BLACKPINK might be one of the most famous K-pop bands that has been ruling the music industry across the globe, but the members (Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa & Rose) have separate popularity because of their vocal range, bubbly behavior and cute gestures towards their fans. While they try to be transparent with their fans, they also keep their private life quite low-key.

A few months back, Jisoo’s fans were over the moon to know about her romantic reports with Ahn Bo Hyun, but recently, their breakup news surfaced all over the media, leaving everyone disappointed. Now, the K-pop idol has made a comeback on her Instagram handle and garnered all the love and attention from her fans. Scroll ahead to read about it.

Jisoo shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle while making a fashion splash as she posed for the brand Alo in an all-black athleisure, along with a cute black backpack and brown uggs. She kept her look minimal, left her hair open, and showed her million-dollar smile in the photos. She shared them with the brand’s name in the caption.

Check out the pictures:

This is her first post after her breakup news hit the media a few days back. Now, her loyal fans have been pouring their love for their favorite idol on the pictures. One of them wrote, “We miss youuu.”

Another commented, “MOTHER IS MOTHERING 💖,” while another one penned, “You are a golden hearted person.”

A netizen wrote, “Haha finally my love is free from her media play fake dating news.”

YG Entertainment recently issued a statement about their breakup, “It is true that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun broke up.” While there’s still no confirmation about BLACKPINK’s disbandment as they haven’t renewed their contract with their agency, their fans are hoping the band will come together again. On the other hand, Ahn Bo Hyun was last seen in the K-drama ‘See You In My 19th Life.’

For the unversed, after the ex-couple was first papped, which fueled their relationship reports, their agencies had confirmed it by stating, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.”

All that ended in a tragic love story!

