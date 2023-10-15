K-Pop Idol Sandara Park aka Dara, Recalls Former Band 2NE1 Getting A Scolding From YG Entertainment After Winning A Major Award, But That's Not Why She Left The Agency

South Korean agencies and labels are often called out for mistreating their artists and bands. Recently, K-pop idol Sandara Park, aka Dara, recalled how she and her bandmates of 2NE1 were scolded by YG Entertainment during their early years after winning a major award. She has also revealed she chose her girl band over the agency and left the company after their group’s breakup. Scroll down to read the scoop.

After shooting to fame in the Philippines, Dara returned to South Korea with her mother in 2007 and signed a contract with YG Entertainment. She was a member of the girl group 2NE1 alongside CL, Minzy, and Park Bom, which debuted in 2009.

Sandara Park was the latest guest on Kim Jaejoong’s show JaeFriends. Dara revealed she and Jaejoong knew each other long before they were shot to fame but could not talk to each other due to their rival agencies. While Dara was signed with YG Entertainment, Jaejoong was in contract with SM Entertainment. During the show, the 38-year-old revealed that her agency scolded 2NE1 members after they won the Daesang award for their track I Don’t Care at the 2009 MAMA Awards, per Koreaboo.

As she and her bandmates were still freshers in the industry, Sandara Park revealed the group members did not realize they had won such a huge accolade, and YG Entertainment scolded them for not crying on stage. She recalled that they said, “Why won’t you cry like groups from SM?”

Years after 2NE1 disbanded in 2016, YG Entertainment has officially removed their name from their artists’ page; one Blackjack wondered if it had anything to do with Dara via a tweet. Sandara Park did not take much time to respond and clarified with “Not true.”

Another Blackjack asked Dara if she is not a PR director of YG Entertainment, and she replied ensuring that her loyalty towards her girl group meant more to her and won her fans’ hearts. She said, “I quit after 2ne1’s disbandment. I only work for my girls.”

For the unversed, 2NE1 disbanded in 2016, and only Dara and CL remained signed to the agency. Her contract with the agency expired in 2021.

Now, another band popularly known as BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment is facing disbandment rumors as the members haven’t renewed their contract with the agency yet.

