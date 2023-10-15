While BLACKPINK as a group is quite famous worldwide, its members, including Jenni, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, have separate fanbases. While the girl band generates quite a revenue from their albums and tours, each of them has a bank balance that can put us on the spot, leaving us feeling poor.

Don’t believe us? Well, today, we brought you a detailed report about Lisa’ luxurious villa that will prove the K-pop idol’s wealth!

Ever since the girl band debuted, they have given a lot of hit albums and songs that broke many records over time. Now, amid BLACKPINK‘s disbandment reports as to whether the members are going to renew their contracts with their agency, YG Entertainment is still hanging on the rope.

Let’s take a look at Lisa’s luxurious property, which is filled with high-end interior items.

A comfy yet expensive couch:

As reported by a Thai media outlet, K14, Lisa’s villa has a plush ‘on the rocks’ sofa from the brand Edra, designed by Francesco Binfaré, which is known for its craftsmanship and stunning detailing. The couch is worth $59,025, and while it may seem a hefty price for us, it’s not so much for Lisa.

Mirrors:

BLACKPINK’s youngest member has often flaunted her mirrors on her social media platforms. One is a Rex Tall mirror from Timothy Oulton worth £9,750, while the other one is a Swan Mirror from Casa Alexis, which comes with a price tag of 680,000 won.

Artwork:

Lisa’s villa also features an artwork installation created by interior designer Andrew Martin. While we don’t have much information about the piece, it seems the BLACKPINK member spent around £1,995 – £2,395 to bring the artwork home.

Lisa’s Bed:

Well, Lisa is one of the world-famous singers currently ruling the globe not only with her vocal charisma but also her charming personality. It is proven that the K-pop idol is quite rich, and to have a comfortable bed of $28,895 is nothing surprising!

A huge TV:

Lisa owns an LG OLED TV with the world’s first 8K display. Having such a premium item is really special as it gives the best display options and enhances a living room instantly. However, the price tag of the luxurious Television set is around $44,690.

Miscellaneous Items (Night Lamp, Vinyl Record, Carpet):

Lisa’s home has a beautiful night lamp inspired by Rome: the elliptical Colosseum. She bought it from Timothy Oulton, which sells for around $2,475 on the brand’s website. Her villa also features a vinyl record from Rega Planar 3 turntable, which she got from the UK at $945. Her bedroom also has a carpet with an estimated worth of $98.

Well, that’s about it. Lisa’s luxurious villa and high-end belongings are enough to prove she is one of the richest K-pop idols. Don’t you think? Let us know.

