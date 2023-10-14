South Korean dramas have indeed taken the world by storm with their cute and romantic love stories with the right amount of comedy and drama. After King The Land’s successful run, Destined With You saw a tremendous amount of viewership. As the show starring Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah came to an end, it did score its highest rating throughout its run but could not compete with the K-drama that starred Lee Jun-ho and YoonA. Scroll down to learn the difference in rating between the two rom-coms.

The latest K-drama revolves around a lawyer who comes across a centuries-old book and gets bound to its curse. During his dramatic journey, he becomes entangled with a civil certain who can help him find his freedom. As the drama in the story rises, so does their budding romance.

As per a report by Nielsen Korea, JTBC’s Destined With You, which came to an end with its last episode on October 12, witnessed the highest viewership ratings throughout its run on its finale episode. The final episode of the first season of the show scored an average nationwide rating of 3.122%. It is the series’ new personal record. Apart from this, the series is also a popular one on the streaming giant Netflix and trending in the top 10 in various countries. The show is facing competition with ENA’s The Kidnapping Day and SBS’ The Killing Vibe.

While Rowoon’s portrayal of Jang Shin-yu and Jo Bo-ah’s Lee Hong-jo were widely praised, the show did not manage to come near the rating of King The Land. JTBC’s K-drama starring 2PM’s Lee Jun-ho and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA saw a beautiful love story between an heir and his hardworking employee.

The series finale of KTL came to its end on August 6 and scored an average rating of 13.8%. The show is also a popular one on Netflix around the world.

