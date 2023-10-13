Well, ladies, don’t worry, we come bearing good news. The King: Eternal Monarch couple Lee Min Ho and Kim Go-Eun are not engaged even if the speculated reports and rumors say so. There have been a lot of speculations, and gossip mills have been buzzing with reports that the on-screen couple had been dating for three years, while Min Ho was also linked up with Song Hye Kyo in the middle of all this.

Min Ho and Go-Eun starred in the 2020 K-drama The King: Eternal Monarch, and even though years have passed by, the fans never stopped shipping them. However, the Goblin actress’ special rings intensified the rumors about them. While a few days ago, there were reports about them thinking about their marriage plans, in the recent turn of events, it seems they are already engaged. Scroll ahead to find out the truth.

Lee Min Ho & Kim Go-Eun’s on-screen and off-screen chemistry were loved by all of their fans, and when in 2022, their dating rumors came to the surface, it never stopped. But in the middle of all this, Lee Min Ho was also linked with The Glory actress Song Hye Kyo. However, now South Korea’s one of the most eligible bachelors is again back with the Goblin actress. Lee Min Ho and Kim Go-Eun are both very private people.

Social media is buzzing with screenshots of their pictures and videos of their cute BTS moments, confirming that they have been dating for three years ever since their K-drama ended. But neither of their agencies has accepted or denied the reports, which fueled those rumors even more. But it was Kim Go-Eun’s rings (looked like an engagement and a wedding ring) that intensified them even more. Check out the posts on X and Instagram:

OK. We have to get used to seeing her wear an engagement ring and a wedding ring 💍❤️#LeeMinho #KimGoEun #TheKingEternalMonarch @ActorLeeMinHo pic.twitter.com/yD916xZYYC — hershey 🖤 (@C20Hershey) November 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dt me in any edit ♡ (@hyunxgrey)

Hidden in plain sight To remain unseen despite being in full, unrestricted view. To conceal someone or something so that they or it go unnoticed despite being in full, unrestricted view.#LeeMinHo #KimGoEun @ActorLeeMinHo #TheKingEternalMonarch The romance behind a sunset pic.twitter.com/C6wTHfepaz — hershey 🖤 (@C20Hershey) August 6, 2022

But guys, calm down. It’s not her wedding or engagement ring. Last year, Kim Go-Eun had cleared the air in an interview with Marie Claire about her rings and declared that these were a birthday gift from her mom when she was in high school.

Rumors Circulate That #TheKingEternalMonarch Co-Stars #LeeMinHo and #KimGoEun Are Engaged After Dating For 3 Years. Speculation intensified when they were spotted wearing rings. #KimGoEun clarified her ring as a birthday gift, not an engagement ring. pic.twitter.com/PPoX20FpRj — allkdrama (@allkdrama2) October 13, 2023

So, no, Lee Min Ho and Kim Go-Eun are not engaged!

