The South Korean heartthrob Song Joong-ki is spreading his magic of acting with his new movie Hopeless, aka Hwaran. The movie recently hit the theatres in the country on October 11 and has successfully managed to attract the audience to the theatres. However, it is still facing tough competition by Love Reset, aka 30 Days. Here’s how the Kang Ha-neul starrer is ruling at the top spot in Korea while Hopeless is on the second number.

Apart from Joong-ki, Hopeless also starred Bibi, Jung Jae-kwang, and more. The neo-noir thriller also marked Hong Xa Bin’s film debut.

According to the Korean Film Council’s Korean Box Office Information System, Hopeless began its box office run by entering second place. The movie saw 31,843 viewers on its opening day, which is undoubtedly a good number. However, the latest romance comedy, Love Reset, aka 30 Days, is ruling the South Korean box office at the moment.

The movie, which stars Kang Ha-neul and Jung So-min in the lead roles, attracted a whopping 41,285 viewers to the theatres on the same day and easily surpassed Hopeless’ views. So far, Love Reset has seen a total of 855,911 audience watching the movie since its release on October 3. The makers are eyeing to reach the milestone of 1 million viewers in the coming days.

For the unversed, Hopeless is a drama thriller that revolves around Yeon-gyu, played by Hong Xa Bin, a boy who tries to escape from his hellish reality. Song Joong-ki, one of the highest-paid actors in the Korean entertainment industry, took up the role of Chi-geon, the middle boss of a gang, and comes across Yeon-gyu as he gets entangled in the world of crime. Throughout the promotions, the Descendants of the Sun star mentioned how much he liked the movie’s script as he wished to explore the dark genre. Moreover, the Vincenzo star did not charge a penny for the role.

