Cha Eun Woo is one of the most popular South Korean singer-actors currently leading the charts not only because of his talent but also because of his gorgeousness. And once again, we got the proof. The actor is currently seen in the K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog along with Park Gyu-young, and with its first episode, it has already left his audience in a frenzy. Why? Scroll ahead to check it out.

Be it My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, or True Beauty, or Island, Eun Woo has always mesmerized his audience with his absolutely breathtaking good looks and s*xy physique. Now in A Good Day To Be A Dog is a web series about a romance between a high school teacher who turns into a dog after being kissed and her co-worker who is afraid of dogs because of his trauma.

The first two episodes of A Good Day To Be A Dog were aired on October 11, 2023, and the scenes are already doing rounds on the internet. One such scene has broken all hell loose as Cha Eun Woo goes shirtless under his shower and flaunts his ripped back and cuts in his shoulder, leaving his fans awestruck.

It’s dripping hot, and well, we are here to get burned.

His fans have been going crazy as one of them shared the video clip on Twitter (now X) with a caption “Oh Lord!”

Another one commented, “IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE CUTE DOG DRAMA WHY IS HE N*KED.”

One of them demanded, “That’s all??? WE NEED BARE CHEST IN FULL LIGHTS ROOM, not a damn steamy blur shower scene again.”

“Finest man alive i can’t do this anymore,” another fan penned.

Another fan joked, “Eunwoo choose violence so early…”

THE EUNWOO MEAL IN THE FIRST EPISODE???????????? pic.twitter.com/nt2KRzGDLn — eunwoo doing things (@eunwoothings) October 11, 2023

Well, what are your thoughts? Aren’t you excited to gauge this hotness in the A Good Day To Be A Dog drama? Cha Eun Woo try to be a little shy. What would your alleged girlfriend, Mun Ka Young say, huh?

