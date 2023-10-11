ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun Woo is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama, ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog, also starring Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo. Based on a Naver webtoon of the same name, the highly-anticipated Korean drama is scheduled to premiere on October 11, 2023, on Viki App. Ahead of the big premiere, Cha Eun Woo has made some shocking revelations related to his role and upcoming drama. Scroll below for more info.

Cha Eun Woo is known for his aesthetically pleasing visuals, which are believed to tick all the boxes when catering to Korean beauty standards. The K-pop idol, who gained prominence as an actor with his performance in critically acclaimed dramas such as My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty, enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. He is also a prominent face of many global brands, such as Burberry and Dior, owing to his global popularity.

A Good Day To Be A Dog follows a woman (Park Gyu Young) who transforms into a dog whenever someone kisses her. To live an ordinary life, she must find a man who holds the key to break her curse, and she does find him (Cha Eun Woo), but sadly, he is afraid of dogs. Since the female lead in the show turns into a dog, during one particular scene, Cha Eun Woo is required to kiss the dog, and the actor has now shared what went behind the shooting.

Recently, Cha Eun Woo graced the MBC FM4U’s “Date At 2 O’Clock. This is Jaejae” broadcast with his presence, along with co-stars Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo. During the interview, Cha Eun Woo made a shocking revelation, confessing that the dog in the show did not want to kiss him. “The dog is really cute but it’s also hard to make it look in one place. Shooting with the dog was not easy at all,” Cha Eun Woo said, as quoted by kbizoom. He added, “I was supposed to kiss the dog, but the dog didn’t want to kiss with me”.

Detailing the hilarious incident further, Cha Eun Woo revealed that he had to hold some dog snacks in his mouth and let the dog lick them,” for the kiss to take place. “For the first time in my life, I got to taste the dog snacks. I felt like I was a puppy,” the ASTRO singer said.

Now, we simply cannot wait to watch the first episode of ‘A Good Day To Be A Dog’ later in the day. Are you excited too?

