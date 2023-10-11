K-Pop stars are known for being tight-lipped about their dating lives, especially BTS members. However, several times the boy band members have been rumored to be dating some singers from the music industry. But, they themselves have never opened up about their personal lives. However, the ARMY has always been quite curious about their favorite stars’ relationship status.

Though other members might not be ready, it seems BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is ready to introduce the fandom to his girlfriend. Yes, you read that right!

On Tuesday night, RM hosted a live session on Weverse and discussed various topics with his fans and even read out questions by fans, answering as many as possible. Amid those questions, one was about his girlfriend.

Reading the question in the comments section by a fan, the Moonchild singer said, “Introduce your girlfriend.” Following this RM started laughing and said “Oh sh*t, I really want to but I have none… right now. Can you introduce me one?”

Here’s the video:

🐨: “introduce your girlfriend? oh shit i really want to but i have none…right now ㅋㅋ” pic.twitter.com/SqarWo3z7O — bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) October 10, 2023

This light-hearted confession by RM led to hilarious reactions from the BTS ARMY as the clip went viral on social media. One user said, “OMFG. How sexy he sounds!! Hot hot Namjoon,” while another wrote, “Give this man a girlfriend, please, right now!”

Many of the fans also reached out to RM and said that they are available if he’s looking for a relationship. One die hard fan said, “I volunteer,” while another commented, “Namjoon please let me introduce myself to you”. A third comment read, “Yeah he has no girlfriend right now because he has a wife instead aka me”.

Check out the tweets:

NAMJOON WANTS TO INTRODUCE A GIRLFRIEND BUT HE DOESNT HAVE ONE YET AND WHAT IF I JUMP pic.twitter.com/ln5z1Eczvz — lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 (@seokjinbit) October 10, 2023

i heard namjoon was looking for a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/gCIiWaPxFs — joobs (@sinamonies) October 10, 2023

Joon saying, “can you introduce me to one?” and suddenly everyone’s a pick me girl 😭 YALL PLS STAND UP 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — maria⁷ (@J00NSBFF) October 10, 2023

Yeah he has no girlfriend right now because he has a wife instead aka me 🫶 — King Nyamjoon 🌳 (@kingnyamjoon) October 10, 2023

The way he is saying this in his deep voice makes it even more😭🔥 — SEVEN SHOTS⁷🔍⍤⃝🔎GOLDEN IS COMING📀 (@Malikaaak77) October 10, 2023

ARMY sending applications thru his IG dms right now pic.twitter.com/vARXYnKAd8 — Rey⁷ ᴳ ᴼ ᴸ ᴰ ᴱ ᴺ(=^ ﻌ^=) (@BamsAppa) October 10, 2023

He’s in a secret relationship with me. It’s secret so he himself doesn’t even know yet — Von (@bestestkoo) October 10, 2023

On the work front, RM last released his solo album, Indigo. Now, he is said to join the South Korean army to complete his mandatory military duties. However, the official announcement is yet to be made. Meanwhile, other BTS members Jin, J-hope and Suga have already enlisted themselves for the military duties. The boy band is supposed to reunite in 2025.

