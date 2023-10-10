The South Korean drama Crash Landing On You is among the most celebrated K-dramas. The show saw two of the biggest names in the industry, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, coming together for the second time after starring in the 2018 film The Negotiation. While the show came out to be a turning point for their personal lives, their professional front also saw a large impact with the hefty cheques coming in per episode.

Ye-jin has been in the industry for more than two decades. She started off with the film Secret Tears in 2000 and went on to rule the small and silver screens. While many might not know this, Ye-jin is known as the Queen of Melodrama. On the other hand, Hyun Bin is among the highest-paid actors in the Korean industry and has bagged the title of K-drama King over the years. The duo is also known as the king and queen of commercial films.

Coming back, the tvN drama Crash Landing On You had its audience hooked till the very last moment of its final episode with its gripping story filled with love, emotions, drama, and action. It is safe to say that the show has it all and it was visible in its uncanny viewership. CLOY is also among the most-watched K-dramas in the world as it is available on the streaming platform Netflix.

As Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin gave it all to the show, they received a lot in return. The two reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of the show and two years later announced their engagement. They tied the knot in a dreamy wedding last year in March and welcomed their son in November. Apart from this, the couple received a hefty salary per episode and added quite a sum to their net worth.

According to various reports, the Thirty-Nine actress increased her per-episode salary from $42,000 to $108,000. This means that she must have gone home with a whopping $1.7 million. On the other hand, Hyun Bin, who is the highest-paid K-drama star after Kim Soo Hyun, So Ji Sub, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Min Ho and Song Joong-Ki, reportedly charged $113,000 per episode. This means he must have earned a total of $1.8 million.

Well, the two stars are indeed among the rich ones in South Korea. Meanwhile, you can revisit Crash Landing On You on Netflix.

