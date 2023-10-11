Veteran Korean actor Cha Chung Hwa, known for her role in Crash Landing On You, has announced her marriage to her non-celebrity boyfriend. Cha Chung Hwa’s wedding announcement was confirmed by her agency, IOK Company, on Wednesday, saying it will be a “private affair.” The actress will tie the knot on October 27.

Cha Chung Hwa has a prolific acting career – she has played pivotal roles in many Korean dramas and movies. Some of her most renowned Korean dramas include True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Kyung, and Island, among many others. She has also been a part of films such as Harmony, As One, How to Use Guys with Secret Tips, Pawn, and Birth.

Notably, Cha Chung Hwa maintains a very personal life, so her announcing marriage plans with a non-celebrity partner does not come as a surprise to many. The 43-year-old actress’ agency has also revealed that she does not intend to make it an extravaganza event, and will keep it a low-key private affair. IOK Company, according to Soompi, stated, “Cha Chung-hwa is getting married to a younger businessman in Seoul on 27. As the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information about him.”

Cha Chung-hwa played the role of a North Korean woman in the critically acclaimed Korean drama Crash Landing On You. Speaking about her experience to Korea JoongAng Daily, she said, “It was such an honor to be part of that cast. It was my first time learning to speak with a North Korean accent, and I was so happy that I was learning something new while doing a job that I love.”

On the work front, she was last seen in See You In My 19th Life, which featured Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-hyun in pivotal roles. Up next, she is scheduled to feature in A Good Day To Be A Dog, also starring Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young.

