Ahn Bo Hyun is one of the leading South Korean actors who has been a part of many successful K-dramas. His recently released drama See You In My 19th Life received raving reviews not only for the plot but also for the beautiful chemistry with Shin Hye-sun. Apart from his career graph, the actor often leads the headlines with reports about his relationship with BLACKPINK member Jisoo.

The Yumi Cells actor has carved his path with his dedication and hard work, and there’s no denying that he is also one of the most good-looking men currently ruling over the South Korean entertainment industry. Now, just a few hours back, he shared some awstrucking-jawdropping pictures on her Instagram handle that might leave you bonkers. Scroll ahead and find out!

A few hours back, Ahn Bo Hyun shared some really drool-worthy pictures on his Instagram handle, where he flaunted his muscular biceps, ripped abs, and veiny arms as he could be seen surfing in the water. His look has made us go weak in our knees, and well, oh well, for all the good reasons.

Check out his pictures below as he shared them with a caption that read, “Goodbye Summer🏝️”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 안보현 (@bohyunahn)

Ahn Bo Hyun enjoys a massive fanbase on his social media platform, who adores and admires him for all the work he does. As soon as he shared the thirst trap pictures, they went crazy and had been flooding his comment section. One wrote, “Eyes are stained. Neng Jicuu’s boyfriend is so hot 🔥”

“oh my gof”, another fan penned.

A lot of them mentioned his girlfriend Jisoo‘s name and wrote, “Ms. Jisoo be like: you understand now? 😎”, another one exclaimed, “WHOAAAA.”

A few even shared memes where Jisoo is singing ‘My Love Is On Fire’.

Well, this definitely suffices the craze Ahn Bo Hyun holds. What are your thoughts about this post? Also, have you watched See You In My 19th Life?

