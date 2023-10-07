K-pop boy band Astro’s member Moon Bin or Moonbin died at age 25 in April this year, leaving Arohas – a term coined for Astro’s fans, and the Korean entertainment industry in mayhem. Moonbin‘s fellow members, including Cha Eun Woo, Yoon San-ha, MJ, and Jinjin along with MJ who departed from the group in February, often remember the late singer with fond memories. Now, the recent, Yoon Sa-ha or Saha has dropped a new song cover and fans think it’s about Moonbin. Scroll through for more details!

Moonbin died on April 19 this year. While prima facie in the death was suspected suicide initially, his mother urged people to not make blatant claims and refrain from spreading rumors. “These kinds of rumors are so difficult for me to see as a mother, and I am also worried that because of these false rumors, many people will suffer damages, and the fans who have been grieving for my son might suffer heartbreak,” she said in a statement released by Moonbin’s agency Fantagio.

Now, Sanha has dropped a cover of the Japanese song, “Neko” on Saturday. Although there was no mention of it in the video title or tweet, Arohas believes it’s a tribute to Moonbin as every detail related to it points to Moonbin, for example the cover was dropped precisely at 1.26 am KST, which is also the Moonbin time to his birthday being on January 26 (1/26).

The video posted by Sanha also featured lyrics of the Japanese song translated to Korean which have personally been written by Sanha himself. He also edited the original lyrics and changed the lyrics “you” to “hyung” instead.

Talking about the song, Sanha said, as quoted by Koreaboo, I cried when I first heard this song. It seemed to tell the story of how I feel. That’s why I wanted to sing it. Everyone, me, my family, the members, and our AROHA, will all be happy. It’s a must.”

The lyrics of the song also include, “Hyung, if you were an abandoned cat… I would pick you up and hold you tightly in my arms”. Noteworthy, Moonbin was also often referred to as “pup-kitty” as fans believed he resembled both a puppy and a kitty.

The song is a painstakingly homage to Moonbin and portrays how Astro is keeping the late singer in their memories.

For more K-pop updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Girl’s Day Member Sojin To Tie The Knot With ‘Doctor Lawyer’ Fame Lee Do-ha In November, ‘King: The Monarch’ Actress Writes Personalised Letter For Fans Sharing “He Is The Person I Love The Most”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News