Girl’s Day member Sojin is set to tie the knot next month with beau Lee Dong Ha. Sojin, who is also an actress Friday announced on her fan cafe that she will marry actor Lee Dong-ha in November 2023. Additionally, Sojin’s agency Noon Company, and Lee Dong Ha’s agency 51K also released a joint statement revealing their marriage plans.

Girl’s Day’s fans have every reason to celebrate as member Sojin has announced her marriage plans, revealing she is set to take the big plunge next month. Sojin, 37, is the eldest member of the popular South Korean girl group, and her wedding news brings a joyous occasion for bandmates to celebrate. Girl’s Day which started as a seven-member band in 2010 currently consists of Sojin, Minah, Yura, and Hyeri after members Jisun, Jiin, and Jihae left the group during the initial years. It will be interesting to see if the septet will reunite for Sojin’s wedding, and treat their OG fans with a heartwarming reunion.

Sojin and Lee Dong Ha’s wedding was first reported by a local media outlet, per Soompi, and later confirmed by the couple’s respective agencies. “Actress Sojin and actor Lee Dong Ha will be tying the knot and become each other’s special one,” Noona Company and 51K jointly announced.

Sojin’s agency added, “The wedding of the two, who have built up deep trust through their long-term relationship, will be held privately in November with their families, relatives, and close acquaintances. We ask for your warm support and blessings for the future of the couple. Actress Sojin will continue to greet fans through great projects.”

The K-pop idol further took to her Instagram account and also shared a personal statement with her fans.

“Hello Everyone, although this is very personal, I would like to share some good news with you ahead of a moment of great joy in my life.

This coming November, I will promise to spend the rest of my life with the person I love most on Earth, Lee Dong Ha.

Yes. I have become a bride about to get married,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박소진🍓 (@ssozi_sojin)

The King: Eternal Monarch actress further added, “He is the person who filled the space in my heart with love, and he is the person who gave me a place to rest while I was busy living life. Also, he is someone I respect and love who made me realize that I am a precious person in the world I plan to spend my time ahead more preciously, wisely, and faithfully with this person.”

She culminated with the words, “As usual, I will continue to share the bits of my daily life here. Above all, as an actor, I will do my best to repay the love and support with great projects and better acting. I am sincerely grateful to fans who have supported and loved me for a long time since I was young and to everyone who reads this post and looks fondly upon me with affection even today.”

Sojin is also known for her acting chops in popular dramas like Hot Stove League, Shooting Stars, Alchemy Of Souls, and Delightfully Deceitful among others.

Lee Dong Ha, meanwhile, is know for his performances in Korean dramas like The World of The Married, She Would Never Know, and Doctor Lawyer among others.

Must Read: K-Pop Star IU Receives Death Threats Amid Defamation Battle Against Online Community Over Plagiarism; Agency Informs, “Police Was Called To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News