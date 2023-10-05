South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, who is busy gearing up for the upcoming release of his film Hopeless, is one of the top actors in Hallyuwood. He is known for hitting it out of the park with his every project – all his dramas and movies are super successful. But at the same time, Song Joong Ki has also been one of the most controversial figures in the showbiz industry in South Korea.

From his tumultuous marriage with his ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ co-star Song Hye-Kyo to cheating scandal with Kim Ok Bin, Song Joong Ki has courted numerous controversies in his personal life, with his statements often blowing out of proportion. Many often jokingly say that Song Joong-ki’s life has been nothing short of a suspense-thriller Korean drama.

Today, we will take you back to the time when Song Joong Ki made a statement on paternity leave and faced the wrath of many people. The incident took place in June this year, when a clip of the Vincenzo actor’s interview with YouTube channel Alien Mandarin went viral. The video showed the 37-year-old actor saying that “being a father, being a husband” usually means losing out on a job in the acting industry.

Song Joong Ki said, “In the entertainment industry, becoming a father and a husband can also mean actors will be losing their jobs. It seems that getting married and having a baby may gradually make me lose many projects.”

The actor added, “However, I’m not afraid of that. I don’t care about such things. Family is always more important than work. But I love my work, and I always strive for both myself and my family. I can be a good actor, a good person, a good father, a good husband, and a good son to my parents at the same time.” This interview was before his wife Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to their child.

The comment had ignited a lot of flak from both South Korean and international fans as the statement didn’t go down well with them. Many of the fans thought that it was rather a privilege and compared his position with other female actresses who face extreme discrimination and are still thriving in the industry.

One user said, “Male abusers and predators are getting away with their actions and getting big roles in korean entertainment, being married with kids is least of worry for a man in SK🤦🏽‍♀️ a very different scenario for women tho,” while another said, “I can name top 10 big actors on south korea that have kids, by the way.”

A third comment read, “Actresses have shared about their limited opportunities and difficulties in making screen comebacks after childbirth so what kind of discrimination could you be facing as a top male actor bffr.”

Well, what do you think of Song Joong Ki’s paternity comment? Let us know.

