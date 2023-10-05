The South Korean entertainment industry has seen an instant boom in its popularity in the past few years. The reason behind it is the vast range of amazing content that keeps the viewers hooked for a long time. From romantic comedies to dark themes, the industry have given many long-format content. As the 2021 show Squid Game came out to be a record-breaking one on Netflix, another series, Bargain, has recently arrived on Paramount which explores the dark theme of organ harvesting. Scroll down to read the scoop and why the new show is being labeled as the new Squid Game.

Squid Game, which turned out to be the most-viewed series on Netflix in 2021, saw a deadly game played by over 400 contestants. In the end, the only one who survives wins prize money. While the show was filled with crime and thrill, it also had some much-needed drama.

Now, a new show titled Bargain has arrived on Paramount and was awarded for Best Screenplay at the Canneseries Festival this year. It became the first South Korean series to bag such an award. While the show is currently streaming, fans and critics are convinced it is the new Squid Game due to its gruesome plot revolving around organ trafficking.

As per Daily Mail, the show opens to a young woman luring a man to a motel room where she begins a bid for s*x. While she asks for $1000, the man brings the bid down to $70. A moment later, as he opens his eyes, he finds himself in handcuffs and another bid is taking place around him, but this time for his organs. Well, it seems here is where the show’s name Bargain comes from.

Soon, the city is hit with an earthquake and everyone involved in the bargain has to fight for survival, not from the natural disaster, but from each other.

The series is an extended version of a short film from 2015. Its director, Jeon Woo-sung, has explained how everyone in the show is a rogue and a villain, yet one of the characters is built for people to relate to him.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

