We have been seeing South Korean artists showing their love for their Indian audience more than ever. Be it BTS’ Jungkook talking about his love for Indian food or Kim Sejeong wanting a Bollywood remake of Business Proposal to Ahn Hyo Seop’s desire to visit India – it’s like all at once, our dreams are getting fulfilled by seeing our favorite K-drama actors and idols mentioning India. Now, another K-pop idol is making headlines for singing Hindi songs at the Mathura concert.

He is none other than Aoora. Park Min-jun aka Aoora’s videos singing ‘Woh Kisna Hai’, are all over the media, and we cannot get enough of how beautifully he sang it. The singer was a member of the South Korean boy band Double-A. Now, scroll ahead to read and know more about him.

Ever since Aoora’s videos from his Mathura concert have been surfacing all over the internet, netizens are going bonkers while hearing him singing all the Indian renditions of classic hits like ‘Yeh Shaam Mastani’, ‘Woh Kisna Hai’ and more. Take one look at his Instagram profile, and you will know how well he has accepted the desiness with his Korean touch.

Check out his videos from the Mathura concert:

Back in September 2022, when his mashup ‘Swag Se Swagat‘ garnered millions of views and appreciation, he started to go on and create more of those. In May 2023, Aoora had shared ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ K-pop version and broke the internet with his creativity. His Indo-Korean collaborations are something his audience has been craving for ever since he came up with it.

Sometime back, in an interview with Rolling Stone India, Aoora shared how he started picking up Indian songs as a part of his experimental music session, “I became familiar with Indian music almost a year back when I first heard the ‘Cham Cham’ song. I felt the energy of Indian songs – not just Bollywood but also Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi – matched with my energy and liking. I started exploring more Indian music. I wanted to explore a music genre where I could bring both Indian and K-pop music elements together. That is when we approached Saregama with this idea. They were enthusiastic about this experiment and that’s how this new journey started for me.”

From Naatu Naatu to Yeh Shaam Mastani, Aoora surely has shown a wide range of his musical experience, and we cannot wait to see more of his K-pop renditions of these iconic Indian songs. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

