Ahn Hyo Seop was shot to fame after featuring in Business Proposal. One of the well-established and celebrated South Korean actors, Hyo Seop, recently received a lot of praise for portraying a double role in ‘A Time Called You’, a remake version of the Taiwanese drama ‘Someday or One Day’. Even though the drama received a lot of backlash for showing a wrong portrayal of South Korea, the actors were highly appreciated for their efforts.

Hyo Seop was seen in the drama romancing Jeon Yeo-been and Rowoon. Now, in a recent candid interview, the Still 17 actor opened up about many small details about him and shared what he desires in future. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop!

According to FlixPatrol, ‘A Time Called You’ has ranked 8th globally and 1st domestically in Netflix’s series ratings. Now, in an interview with KBIzoom, when Ahn Hyo Seop was asked whether he checks reaction on his dramas, the actor revealed, “I usually don’t search for reactions. Occasionally, when I’m drinking, I might take a peek. At the beginning of my acting career, I felt embarrassed to monitor my own acting. I watched it with my phone tilted to the side. That’s a bit of TMI.”

Going further in the conversation, Ahn Hyo Seop added how did he prep for his dual role in the K-drama and said, “It was as a role that required a lot of imagination. Expressing how my character would look and feel when I jumped to that particular time was quite challenging. It’s also about eye acting. I think the only thing a person can’t change on their face is their gaze. I believe that a person’s eyes convey a lot. It’s something you really have to feel and immerse yourself in, so it was the most difficult part.”

Ahn Hyo Seop mentioned that if he could he would go to his future and experience his 40s and 50s. When asked if he has a vision of himself, the actor joked, “I hope I won’t have a beard. Rather than having a specific appearance, I hope to remain as I am now. Instead of having a mindset of ‘don’t lose your initial enthusiasm,’ I am someone who acknowledges and embraces change. I hope to be someone who seeks change and continues to learn, someone with depth.”

The Business Proposal actor wants to become a better person with age and shared that he has realised with getting older, he isn’t attached to material things.

Well, what are your thoughts about Ahn Hyo Seop’s revelations? Let us know.

