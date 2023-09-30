The latest K-drama, My Lovely Liar, recently came to its end and left everyone impressed with its mysterious but romantic story. The show saw Kim So-Hyun and Hwang Min-Hyun play the leads, Mok Sol-Hee and Kim Doha, respectively, who get entangled in a beautiful story. While the show has received a lot of love from the audience seeing the leads’ on-screen chemistry, fans are wishing to see them together off-screen as well, and their romance rumours are rife. However, actress So-Hyun is unbothered by them and believes that the rumours are testimony to their good chemistry in the show.

The plot of the show revolves around a woman, who cannot trust people as she has the ability to hear lies, tries to uncover the truth about a murder, and gets entangled with an innocent suspect.

As My Lovely Liar ended earlier this month, fans showered the lead stars Kim So-Hyun and Hwang Min-Hyun with a lot of love. Their chemistry in the K-drama impressed many, especially their steamy kissing scene. As a result, their real-life romance rumours are swirling around and So-Hyun has finally addressed them.

As per KBiZoom, So-Hyun recently shared her experience of working with the Alchemy Of Souls star Hwang Min-Hyun and mentioned how she was delighted to share the screen with him. Kim So-Hyun said, “I felt very happy when I heard I was going to do a rom-com with him. People around me also liked him. My friends said he was very handsome.” She added how their off-screen bond gradually got stronger and said, “He was calm and quiet at first but after we got closer, he became more playful and funny. We exchanged ideas and enjoyed filming happily.”

When the actress was asked to address her dating rumours with Hwang Min-Hyun and a piece of same that the show’s director shared on his SNS account, she said, “He posted it not because we were dating but because he liked such chemistry. I and Hwang Min-Hyun became so close that we made lots of jokes. We laughed so much that there were several NGs during romance shoots.” She added how dating rumours prove that their chemistry was good on screen and said, “I think we looked good as a couple on the screen. I didn’t expect to receive such explosive responses for our chemistry. Since chemistry is very important for a romcom, I felt relieved knowing our chemistry was successful.”

