Not every time you will hear that a Korean drama or a movie got caught up in a controversy. However, one of the most celebrated South Korean actors, Gong Yoo, featuring Silenced had grabbed attention after stirring up the internet with its controversial storyline that showed South Korea’s lenient court rulings. It had created a massive stir on social media platforms and even led to a public outcry to reopen the case on which the film was based. Scroll ahead to read more.

This Korean movie starred Jung Yu-mi, Kim Hyun-soo and other South Korean actors apart from Gong Yoo. Apparently, the film was based on the controversial novel ‘The Crucible’. The story revolved around what happened at the Gwangju Inhwa School.

Apparently, the students of Gwangju Inhwa School who had hearing impairment were physically and s*xually harassed by teachers and staff for almost five years. ‘Silenced’ garnered attention and controversy when it showed how the court let off the teachers with minimal punishment. It led to a public outcry over South Korea’s lenient court rulings.

Gong Yoo, starring Silenced, led audiences to file petitions to reopen the case along with reformation of the bills regarding the s*x cases, as reported in a listicle made by GQ India. Four of the six teachers who were supposed to get severe punishment but escaped got reinstated. And two months after the film’s release, Gywanju City was officially shut down, given all the controversy.

The makers and crew connected to the film knew about the risk they were taking. Gong Yoo starrer left the audience stunned with it’s ending that showed justice. Within 5 days of its release, the film had crossed the one million viewership mark.

Have you watched Silenced? If not, then it is a must-watch for everyone. Gong Yoo starrer can be streamed on Netflix.

On the other hand, Gong Yoo will be next seen in the second season of the Squid Game series.

