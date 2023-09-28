The South Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho enjoys a massive fan following and is also popular among the ladies. The 34-year-old, who is currently unmarried, has dated a few popular women in the past and has been linked up with many of his co-stars. However, netizens were left stunned when the actor was linked up with Taylor Swift. Scroll down to learn what led to the rumours and the truth behind them.

Min Ho is among the highest-paid actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. As the actor is extremely private about his personal life, his fans are always interested to learn who he is dating. The latest reports suggested that he is set to tie the knot with Kim Go-Eun.

Coming back, the Korean entertainment industry has taken the world by storm as its popularity has increased to manifolds in the past decade. With its growth, many Korean stars have become household name and are in the news every now and then. Back in 2016, Lee Min Ho was paired up with Taylor Swift as their dating rumours were rife following the American singer’s back-to-back breakups.

Taylor Swift reportedly broke up with Calvin Harris in June and later with British actor Tom Hiddleston in September 2016. As soon as the Love Story crooner’s relationship status turned single, she was rumoured to be dating Lee Min Ho. Well, the rumours were soon debunked by The King: Eternal Monarch star’s agency as he had never met the singer.

As per Soompi, Lee Min Ho’s agency said, “We think it’s an international, groundless rumour. It’s completely untrue. Lee Min Ho and Taylor Swift have never even met before.” They added, “Lee Min Ho is currently overseas and focusing on acting, so it’s difficult to nosily ask him about Taylor Swift. Perhaps he got involved in this dating rumor because his filming in Spain is receiving a lot of attention from international press.”

Well, the reason behind the rumour was an article by Channel News Asia which discussed the possible stars who could date the newly-single Taylor Swift. The article also suggested names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, G-Dragon and more. At that time, Lee Min Ho was reportedly going out with Bae Suzy.

Later, Taylor Swift began dating Joe Alwyn, and, earlier this year, the duo ended their six-year-long relationship. She is now reportedly dating Travis Kelce.

If Taylor Swift and Lee Min Ho ever date, their pair would indeed look adorable. What are your views? Let us know in the comments.

