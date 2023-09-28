Many may argue that Korean dramas are for those delulu girls who cannot find any other solulu in life, but the real ones know K-dramas are their escapades from reality for a brief while, and they are not Koreaboos living in some kind of utopia. 2023 is proving to be an eventful year for Korean fanatics, with many new dramas bringing intriguing concepts to the table. From fantasy to melancholia, all these k-dramas have a refreshing distinct approach to the treatment of their characters, but what do they all have in common? Romance!

What is a K-drama without a dash of romance? You can add an element of thrills with supernatural fantasy, but our little hearts will always crave the feeling of belongingness, and on that front, the 2023 K-dramas understood the assignment.

Are you currently hooked up on Destined With You featuring SF9’s Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah, but are worried about what would you do with your life once it ends the next week? If you are someone resonating with our feelings, fret not we got you covered! We have brought five 2023 K-dramas that will help you with drama blues or drama hangover while you bid an emotional adieu to Jang Shin-yu and his lady love Lee Hong-jo.

My Lovely Liar

Featuring gorgeous Kim So-hyun and enchanting Hwang Min-hyun in leading roles, My Lovely Liar is a fantasy k-drama that perfectly incorporates romance right from the beginning.

Mok Sol-hee (Kim So-hyun) is a liar hunter who is blessed with the ability to detect lies just by hearing people’s voices. However, she begins to doubt her abilities when she meets Kim Do-ha (Hwang Min-hyun) whose innocence captivates her but she cannot separate his lie from his truth. Together, they embark on solving a past mystery involving Do-ha using Sol-hee’s power and find the resolute to all their inner demos while also falling in love with each other.

Bonus: An extremely handsome male lead who may make you root for an alternative ending.

Where to watch: Viki

Call It Love

Starring the iconic duo of Kim Young-kwang and Lee Sung-kyung is not your average fast-paced Korean drama that will give you butterflies in every episode. Instead, it’s a slow-burning passion between two people who are intertwined by faith.

Woojoo (Lee Sung-kyung) tries to seek justice for the ordeals of her family from her father’s mistress’ son by joining his company as a part-timer. Thinking she would destroy his future with her tactics, she finds herself caught in a strange web of feelings after getting to know him up close.

Bonus: Well-written dialogues that will make you pause every scene and reflect on your life.

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar.

Crash Course in Romance

This Korean drama, featuring Jung Kyung-ho and Jung Do-yeon, will speak to every millennial who is juggling between personal and professional life, finding it hard to look for a romance.

Choi Chi-yeol (Jung Kyung-ho) is a star maths teacher who inadvertently comes in contact with Nam Haeng-son, a single mother with a heart of gold who makes a living by selling side dishes. Romance comes knocking for Chi-yeol and Haeng-son after initially starting off on the wrong foot but gradually find out they are two peas in one pod.

Bonus: A heartwarming mother-daughter relationship that will make you shed a tear.

Where to watch: Netflix

A Time Called You

The epic transition of Ahn Hyo-seop from Business Proposal to A Time Called You is unmissable. Also featuring Jeon Yeo-been, the drama is a heartbreaking story with romance at the centre stage.

Han Jun-hee (Jeon Yeo-been) morning the loss of her boyfriend (Ahn Hyo-seop) time travels back to 1998 and wakes up inhabiting the body of a different person, 18-year-old Min-ju. As she navigates her new life in a new (technically old) era, she meets Si-heon, who shares an eerie resemblance to her deceased boyfriend, which adds to the emotional complexity of her journey.

Bonus: You might get a glimpse of Destined With You as Rowoon makes a cameo to romance with Ahn Hyo-seop

Where to watch: Netflix

Love To Hate You

Gone are the days when K-dramas introduced skinship on the 9th episode. The new-age K-dramas embrace the physical needs of people, thus, featuring many intimate scenes of our lead couple.

Man Kang-ho (Nam Kang-ho) is a self-absorbed actor whose romantic life is one disaster but that’s until he meets Yeo Mi-ran (Kim Ok-bin), a headstrong attorney who hates losing to men. The two overcome the thin line between love and hate; love triumphs in the end.

Bonus: Romance that screams passion in each frame.

Where to watch: Netflix

Have you watched any of the aforementioned k-dramas and what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more K-drama recommendations, stay tuned to Koimoi.

