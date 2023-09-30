BLACKPINK’s uncertain contract renewal situation with its agency YG Entertainment continues to hit the headlines. Earlier, it was said that Jennie and Jisoo are reportedly establishing their own individual agencies and have prepared the framework for the same. Lisa is also reportedly in talks with new agencies and might sign a new contract with a US label, instead of YG Entertainment.

Reportedly, the US record label has offered Lisa a signing bonus higher than 50 billion won and promised entertainment ventures such as music, videos, fashion, and concerts in addition to six albums. However, BLACKPINK’s Rose will reportedly continue with YG Entertainment.

Amid all these, latest rumours claim that Jennie is apparently signing with HYBE aka BTS‘ agency. A netizen initiated an online community post on Thursday, asserting, “It appears that she is going to HYBE.” This assumption started after the removal of Jennie’s Weverse livestream video from YouTube with a copyright claim by HYBE. According to the notification, the particular content had violated HYBE’s copyright. For the unversed, Weverse, the social media platform, is owned by HYBE Corporation.

However, the fans have refused to accept this claim and feel that the copyright on the video was only because it was taken from Weverse Live. They squashed all rumours saying that this has nothing to do with HYBE or Jennie signing in with rumoured boyfriend BTS V’s agency.

One user questioned, “Jennie joining HYBE???” while another said, “Rumors of jennie joining hybe better be false, that company is even worse than yg”.

Check out the tweets:

rumors of jennie joining hybe better be false, that company is even worse than yg — mariyam (@gotexoish) September 28, 2023

jennie joining hybe is going to be my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/V18fKNqsHQ — 𖦹 (@teuparks) September 28, 2023

ALSO WHY IS THERE RUMORS OF JENNIE JOINING HYBE ??? — ven loves lia so much (@itzbpnk) September 28, 2023

JENNIE JOINING HYBE ????? — ashara (ꪜ) (@idatetaehyung) September 28, 2023

For the unaware, it has been over a year since Jennie and V have been rumoured to be dating after a few fans claimed they saw them on a drive. However, neither the South Korean stars nor their agencies have confirmed if the fans’ claims were true.

In May, French journalist Amar Taoualit shared a video on his social media claiming that the couple he filmed taking a romantic stroll in Paris were BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. As Jennie was in Europe for her Cannes Film Festival debut and V had jetted off to Paris for a CELINE event, the timing of the clip made fans believe there was something cooking between the two idols. Reacting to the clip, the two stars’ agencies mentioned that they could not comment on it since the faces of the couple were not visible.

