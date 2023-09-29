While the South Korean couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have not revealed their baby Alkong’s picture yet, we are sure he is a cutie. The Crash Landing On You stars welcomed their firstborn in November and have been spending most of their time at home. While they are enjoying the time of their life with their short family, is the couple planning to have another baby? Scroll down to learn what Ye-jin has to say about the same.

Despite knowing each other for years, the duo first worked together on their 2018 film The Negotiation. They again came together for the hit K-drama Crash Landing On You and soon fell for each other. After making their relationship public in 2021, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in March 2022.

Son Ye-jin often shares glimpses of her baby boy Aklong on her Instagram handle but refrain from revealing his face. She also compared her baby’s chubby hand to her dog’s adorable paws and melted the hearts of her millions of fans. Now, the actress recently revealed if she and Hyun Bin are considering having another baby.

During the latest episode of the golf YouTube channel Lim Jin Han Class, the 41-year-old star opened up about her life after marriage and welcomed her kid. Son Ye-jin revealed how she has dedicated herself to her family and is happy in doing so despite several challenges. She said, “Of course, there are some difficulties, but the happiness a child gives is a happiness I’ve never felt in my life.”

When asked if she is planning another baby with her husband, the Crash Landing On You star said, “We need to think about that.” She continued, “After working for 20 years, I’m now more focused on my family, and I’m so happy now. I want to do better, take care of my child, and be a good wife and mother, so I use a lot of energy. Still, I’m so happy.”

