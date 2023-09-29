Gong Yoo is among the most celebrated stars in the Korean Entertainment industry and throughout his career he has given away many hits. He has been in the industry for over two decades now and has ruled both silver and small screens with his impeccable performances. While the actor enjoys a massive fan base not only for his craft but also for his chiselled physique and good looks, there was a time when he had to deal with anxiety after the success of his show Guardian: The Lonely and The Great God, aka Goblin.

The South Korean star began his journey in showbiz with the 2001 TV series School 4. He soon grew to prominence and bagged lead roles in many shows and movies, such as Coffee Prince, Silenced, One Fine Day, Tain To Busan, The Silent Sea and more.

Coming back, Gong Yoo is now among the most prominent stars and is known globally for his work. While he has given his fans many entertaining shows and movies, his 2016 drama Guardian: The Lonely And The Great God, which is also called Goblin: The Lonely And The Great God, has a separate fan base. The show saw him in the lead role of Kim shin alongside and ensemble cast.

As Gong Yoo recently appeared on the latest video uploaded by DdeunDdeun channel on YouTube, he talked about a pretty low phase in his life that came after the massive success of Guardian. Per Allkpop, the actor was asked if he had ever felt anxious, and he replied, “Of course. I’m not sure how you’ll take this, but I think I experienced it once in my twenties and once in my thirties.”

The Train To Busan star continued how he cannot explain the reason behind anxiety and addded that he was not able to enjoy the attention he was getting. He said, “I don’t think I can explain clearly why I was anxious. For example, ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ did very well, but I wasn’t happy. I was happy it did well, but apart from that, there was a time when I felt so empty and I couldn’t wake myself up.” “It’s not that the work was hard or that it went well, I wasn’t able to enjoy the spotlight when projects were a success.”

Gong Yoo further added how being an actor he cannot open up about his struggles with fame. He said, “It should be a time when other people would be so happy they feel like they’re floating in the clouds, but if I say that my heart felt strange, it feels like I’m not grateful. After going through a hard time like that, the way I look at people around me changed. I felt like I was more nosy in that I didn’t want them to go through the same hurt.”

Like many other stars, Gong Yoo also went through a difficult time after finding fame. For the unversed, Guardian also starred Lee Dong-wook, Kim Go-eun, and Yoo In-na among others.

