South Korean artists, including idols and actors, have often talked about going through some cosmetic surgeries to look in a way that the audience might wanna see. Popular K-pop idol Kyuhyun has also been a target of the same. When he was managed by the label SM Entertainment, they had forced him to do something like that, too. Now, in a recent interview, the idol has blasted the truth bombs. Scroll ahead to get the scoop!

Cho Kyunhyun is one of the popular South Korean artists who not only carved his path as a musician but has also made his way into the acting business. He has been seen in a few K-dramas. However, did you know the singer didn’t look like this?

Yes, that’s right. In his high school days, he had a different face cut and didn’t even have double eyelids. Talking about his younger days, Kyunhyun mentioned how his label, SM Entertainment, had forced him to go through plastic surgery.

As he appeared on Dolsing Fourmen (a variety show about four divorced men talking about love, life and more), Kyuhyun said, “You may not believe me, but at the time, I didn’t have double eyelids. I got them after I debuted because the label forced me to.”

The K-pop idol further added, going in the same conversation, “(Netizens) call me a cosmetic monster just because I got my eyes done. To make matters worse, my double eyelids often come undone. I was squinting in my High School photo that people use when mentioning my past. There are other normal photos, but they seem to only use that one.”

In the same interview, when the hosts asked the Super Junior fame about his marriage plans, he quipped, “My international age is 35, and I think it would be good to get married before turning 40. I do want to get married.”

Well, what are your thoughts after knowing about SM Entertainment’s forceful behavior towards the idols? Let us know.

